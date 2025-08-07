Forres pair appear in court accused of embezzling £41,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Forres pair appear in court accused of embezzling £41,000

Morag and Donald Kennedy are charged with taking the money while they had guardianship of an 86-year-old man between 2021 and 2023.

By Jenni Gee
White facade of the Inverness justice centre which houses the sheriff court.
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson.

A Forres couple have appeared in court charged with embezzling tens of thousands of pounds from an 86-year-old man.

Morag and Donald Kennedy are accused of taking just over £41,000 from William Fraser between April 2021 and February 2023.

Both deny the embezzlement charge, which alleges that the money was taken while the couple were responsible for looking after the interests of Mr Fraser, who has since passed away.

Male accused appeared from custody

Donald Kennedy, 58, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court, where he was joined in the dock by Morag, 57, for the duration of the hearing.

The charge alleges that the pair embezzled £41,030.26 from 86-year-old William Fraser between April 23 2021 and February 3 2023 at their home in Bogton Road, Forres, and elsewhere.

The embezzlement is alleged to have happened while the pair had guardianship over Mr Fraser.

Solicitor Grant Daglish appeared on behalf of Morag Kennedy.

Woman’s ‘not guilty’ plea

He told Sheriff David Harvie that his client was pleading not guilty to the charge.

Robert Cruickshank appeared as defence agent for Donald Kennedy, who has also entered a not guilty plea. Mr Cruickshank asked the court to continue the case for two weeks,

The Crown, represented by fiscal depute Pauline Gair, raised no objection to the motion and the case was continued by the sheriff.

The case is now set to call again later this month.