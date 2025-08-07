Forres pair appear in court accused of embezzling £41,000

A Forres couple have appeared in court charged with embezzling tens of thousands of pounds from an 86-year-old man.

Morag and Donald Kennedy are accused of taking just over £41,000 from William Fraser between April 2021 and February 2023.

Both deny the embezzlement charge, which alleges that the money was taken while the couple were responsible for looking after the interests of Mr Fraser, who has since passed away.

Male accused appeared from custody

Donald Kennedy, 58, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court, where he was joined in the dock by Morag, 57, for the duration of the hearing.

The charge alleges that the pair embezzled £41,030.26 from 86-year-old William Fraser between April 23 2021 and February 3 2023 at their home in Bogton Road, Forres, and elsewhere.

The embezzlement is alleged to have happened while the pair had guardianship over Mr Fraser.

Solicitor Grant Daglish appeared on behalf of Morag Kennedy.

Woman’s ‘not guilty’ plea

He told Sheriff David Harvie that his client was pleading not guilty to the charge.

Robert Cruickshank appeared as defence agent for Donald Kennedy, who has also entered a not guilty plea. Mr Cruickshank asked the court to continue the case for two weeks,

The Crown, represented by fiscal depute Pauline Gair, raised no objection to the motion and the case was continued by the sheriff.

The case is now set to call again later this month.