Fraserburgh man jailed for rape of woman at Peterhead address

A Fraserburgh rapist has been jailed for seven years following a trial at Aberdeen’s High Court.

John Dellow, 38, was found guilty of one charge of rape following a six-day trial in June this year.

He was also convicted of assaulting and injuring a teenage girl at an address in Peterhead by brandishing a hammer at her and seizing her by the hair.

The jury found Dellow guilty by a majority for both offences and further charges of indecently communicating with a teen. Three alleged sexual assaults on girls were found to be not proven by majority.

Found guilty after trial

Dellow, whose address was given as Academy Road, Rattray, Fraserburgh, was convicted of raping one woman at an address in Peterhead more than three years ago.

Appearing by video link from custody at his sentencing hearing, Dellow made no comment and showed no sign of emotion as his sentence was delivered.

His defence counsel, David Moggach KC, said his client needed to accept his guilt, and that he had been suffering from poor mental health for some time.

Showed no empathy for victims

Mr Moggach said: “He accepts that he has been convicted of a serious offence and is aware the only way to deal with it is by way of a custodial sentence.”

Judge William Summers said the assault on the girl was “troubling”, saying Dellow had shown no insight or empathy towards his victim.

Referring to Dellow’s rape conviction, he said: “She said she did not want to have sex, but you ignored her and raped her to satisfy your selfish needs.”

Still denies responsibilty

Judge Summers went on to say Dellow had continued to deny any responsibility and had shown no insight into his offending.

Citing Dellow’s background report, the judge said: “You feel sorry for yourself but show no empathy for your victims.

“It is clear the level of culpability is high, as is the level of harm.

“You have no previous convictions, and your risk has been assessed as low to medium.

“Given the gravity of the offences, there is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”

Sentencing

For the assault on the child, Dellow was given 12 months in prison, and for the rape, six years.

Judge Summers said the sentences would run consecutively, giving Dellow a total sentence of seven years in jail.

He was also placed on the Sex Offender’s Register indefinitely and non-harassment orders banning him from contacting both his victims were imposed indefinitely.

