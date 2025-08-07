Fraserburgh man jailed for rape of woman at Peterhead address

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Fraserburgh man jailed for rape of woman at Peterhead address

John Dellow also assaulted and injured a teenage girl by brandishing a hammer at her.

By Joanne Warnock
The case called at the High Court in Aberdeen.
A Fraserburgh rapist has been jailed for seven years following a trial at Aberdeen’s High Court.

John Dellow, 38, was found guilty of one charge of rape following a six-day trial in June this year.

He was also convicted of assaulting and injuring a teenage girl at an address in Peterhead by brandishing a hammer at her and seizing her by the hair.

The jury found Dellow guilty by a majority for both offences and further charges of indecently communicating with a teen. Three alleged sexual assaults on girls were found to be not proven by majority.

Found guilty after trial

Dellow, whose address was given as Academy Road, Rattray, Fraserburgh, was convicted of raping one woman at an address in Peterhead more than three years ago.

Appearing by video link from custody at his sentencing hearing, Dellow made no comment and showed no sign of emotion as his sentence was delivered.

His defence counsel, David Moggach KC, said his client needed to accept his guilt, and that he had been suffering from poor mental health for some time.

Showed no empathy for victims

Mr Moggach said: “He accepts that he has been convicted of a serious offence and is aware the only way to deal with it is by way of a custodial sentence.”

Judge William Summers said the assault on the girl was “troubling”, saying Dellow had shown no insight or empathy towards his victim.

Referring to Dellow’s rape conviction, he said: “She said she did not want to have sex, but you ignored her and raped her to satisfy your selfish needs.”

Still denies responsibilty

Judge Summers went on to say Dellow had continued to deny any responsibility and had shown no insight into his offending.

Citing Dellow’s background report, the judge said: “You feel sorry for yourself but show no empathy for your victims.

“It is clear the level of culpability is high, as is the level of harm.

“You have no previous convictions, and your risk has been assessed as low to medium.

“Given the gravity of the offences, there is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”

Sentencing

For the assault on the child, Dellow was given 12 months in prison, and for the rape, six years.

Judge Summers said the sentences would run consecutively, giving Dellow a total sentence of seven years in jail.

He was also placed on the Sex Offender’s Register indefinitely and non-harassment orders banning him from contacting both his victims were imposed indefinitely.

