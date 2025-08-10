Seven people in dock after mass brawl at Castlegate

Seven people have avoided jail following a mass brawl in Aberdeen’s Castlegate.

A man and woman were assaulted during the attack, which was filmed by onlookers and captured on CCTV cameras.

The pair – who were both taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries – branded the sentence a “joke”, saying they feel very let down by the justice system.

Footage was played to the court which showed a large group of people – at least a dozen – chasing down one man, kicking him while he was on the ground.

The disturbing video showed their victim trying to get up and move away before he was attacked again. At one point, he was dragged across the pavement to loud jeers and shouting from the rest of the mob.

The charge was first brought to court in October 2023 with 10 accused.

However, only seven people were sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, with charges against three others dropped from the original indictment.

Dylan Duncan 23, and Lisa Steppie, 26, Darryn Smith 27, Grant Corbett, 28, Alexander-Bruce Craigon, 19, Logan McMillan, 20, and Scott Steppie, 31, all sat in the dock.

Lisa Steppie pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting the female victim by repeatedly punching and kicking her to the body and head.

The others all admitted the assault upon the male, which the court heard left him with scarring and requiring surgery to repair ligaments in his wrist.

The incident occurred outside the Carlton Bar on September 30, 2023, at around 11pm.

Attack lasted five minutes

A video taken by a resident overlooking the Castlegate was also shown to the court and captured shouts and jeering as the assaults took place.

One man could be heard saying – “no one punches a female min” as two of the group can be seen dragging the man, who is on the ground, across the pavement, kicking him.

Fiscal depute David Balloch said the two complainers did not know any of their attackers.

“A verbal disagreement took place between the female complainer and accused Duncan. At this time, the male complainer joined parties.

“A verbal disagreement took place between before some of the accused and others began to variously assault him for a period of approximately five minutes.”

This led to the female companion of the man attempting to strike Duncan on the head, Mr Balloch told the court.

He said: “Duncan pushes her away but does not do anything further – she continued to attempt to strike accused Duncan.

“The accused Duncan moved back to dodge the strikes – the male complainer ran over.

“A former co-accused thereafter punched the male complainer, causing him to fall to the ground. Once on the ground, the accused Scott Steppie, and others repeatedly punched and kicked him whilst he was on the ground.

“The fight then stops momentarily before the accused Corbett repeatedly punched [the male complainer] to the head.”

Victims taken to hospital

The man was chased, pushed, punched, kicked and held as various people became involved.

Finally, the man was pushed “with force” to the pavement, striking his head. He again tries to get up but is pushed back down and kicked again.

The court heard the fight then broke up and – as the footage showed – the gang moved away.

The male and female victims were treated at hospital, with the man sustaining a cut to his left eyebrow, which required to be glued shut. He has been left with with a 4-5 cm scar.

He also sustained a ruptured ligament to his left wrist, which required surgery.

Attackers give their side of the story

The seven defence agents all gave their mitigating factors for their clients’ behaviours.

Lynne Freeland, for Corbett, said it was a “drunken fracas” which the man who ultimately was assaulted had instigated via an initial “verbal assault”.

She said Corbett had been “horrified” after watching the CCTV, adding there was “no excuse for it”.

Craigon’s defence agent, Ian Woodward-Nutt, said his client had been on the periphery of the brawl, only becoming involved when he witnessed Lisa Steppie being assaulted by the man.

He said: “He became involved briefly – swinging two or three times, striking the complainer to the body, then quickly coming to his senses and stepping back.”

Christopher Maitland, on behalf of Duncan, said the big part of the Crown’s narrative which was missing was an assault on Lisa Steppie. He said this was the reason his client had become involved.

Scott Steppie’s solicitor, Iain McGregor, said his client was being protective of his sister, adding: “Upon seeing this assault on his sister, he became involved in the debacle.”

Speaking for Smith, Graham Morrison said his client was the person heard shouting about ‘not hitting a woman’.

“He has disassociated himself from the group,” Mr Morrison explained. “He has been mature and sensible – and very remorseful.”

Sheriff: Case meets threshold for jail

Andrew Ormiston spoke for McMillan, saying his client was “aghast” at the CCTV footage, adding that he was only 18 at the time and new to the “socialising” scene in the city centre.

“He now recognises his limits,” Mr Ormiston went on. “He never wishes to appear before the court again.”

Mr Ormiston also said McMillan only became involved due to the alleged assault upon Miss Steppie.

Lisa Steppie’s lawyer, Tony Burgess, said she had been “appalled” at the footage and had since been living a “hermit-like” existence, feeling too afraid to go out.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston spoke to Corbett, Craigon, Duncan, Scott Steppie, Smith and McMillan, saying they were all responsible for their actions and had all shown remorse.

She said: “The complainer has suffered physically and mentally to this day.

“You caused him harm – this easily meets the custodial threshold.

“You have all shown remorse and insight.”

Corbett was ordered to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and was also placed under supervision to work on his alcohol issues.

Craigon received 200 hours of unpaid work, but Sheriff Johnston did not consider him to need any supervision order.

Duncan, who is currently under a CPO with 150 hours outstanding, received an additional 150 hours to take him to the maximum 300 hours.

Scott Steppie was handed 225 hours and McMillan 185 hours.

All were given 12 months to complete the orders as an alternative to custody.

Lisa Steppie was given 120 hours of unpaid work, for the assault on the woman.

Sheriff Johnston told her: “Thankfully, she suffered no lasting injury, but assaults of this kind have the potential to cause real harm.

“You reacted impulsively – but have shown remorse and regret.”

Victims react

Speaking to The Press and Journal after the hearing, the couple expressed anger at what they consider a lenient sentence.

“It’s disgusting,” said the female victim. “We are so disappointed – it’s barbaric.

“My partner is still left with pain and permanent injury – he had to leave his work because he couldn’t work. We are thousands of pounds out of pocket.”

Describing witnessing her partner being assaulted, she said the mob “swarmed” over the cobbles: “It was so scary – I don’t know how long it lasted, but it felt ages.

“The police eventually turned up in riot vans and they all scattered.

“I had really hoped I would have got to say my piece in court, but they pleaded guilty, so I didn’t get the chance.

“We had even been told the wrong date for the hearing, or else we would have been there.

“I don’t have any faith left in the justice system – some of them should have been jailed.”