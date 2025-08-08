Oban drug driver 16 times over limit caught after acting nervously at police stop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Oban drug driver 16 times over limit caught after acting nervously at police stop

Malcolm McCulloch, 44, was caught driving 16 times over the drug drive limit in Oban after appearing nervous during a roadside check.

By Louise Glen
Oban Drug driver Malcolm McCulloch was arrested on Ardconnel Terrace.
McCulloch was caught by police on Ardconnel Terrace in Oban. Image: Google Street View.

A drug driver from Oban was busted after appearing anxious during a roadside check.

Second-time offender Malcolm McCulloch, 44, pled guilty at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday to driving while 16 times over the drug-driving limit.

The court heard that at around 4.50pm on January 28, a police constable carried out an automatic number plate check after he spotted a silver Touran driving on Rockfield Road.

Oban police carried out routine checks on drug driver’s car

It flagged up the vehicle, and the officer decided to undertake a routine roadside check.

The officer activated his emergency lights and approached the vehicle on Ardconnel Terrace, where McCulloch was found in the driving seat.

When told the reason for the stop, McCulloch appeared “nervous, fidgety and anxious”.

Suspecting he was under the influence, the officer called for backup.

Oban sheriff court heard the case o a sailboat that was set on fire at Bunessan on Mull.
Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Google Street View.

When asked who was driving, McCulloch replied: “I was.” He agreed to provide a saliva sample, which tested positive for cocaine.

He was arrested and taken to Oban Police Station, where a doctor took a blood sample.

Toxicology results showed 800mcg of the cocaine breakdown product benzoylecgonine per litre of blood — 16 times the legal limit of 50mcg.

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “If I remember rightly, the last time he was in front of me, his father wrote a letter to the court.

“He is lucky to have his father’s support, but he is not repaying it in the way it deserves to be repaid.”

McCulloch’s father handed letter to the court

A second letter from McCulloch’s father was handed to the sheriff. He took time to read it.

“It is a very well-written letter and its eloquence stands out,” Sheriff Cameron noted. “This is a dad who is devoted to his son.”

He continued: “He is driving about the streets of this town seriously under the influence. This legislation is in place because the breakdown product of cocaine in your system puts other people at risk.

“I am concerned McCulloch is not getting out the bit and not sorting his problem.”

The sheriff called for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment.

McCulloch was disqualified from driving until his next hearing on September 3.

“The precise period of your disqualification is still to be determined. You must not drive. If you do, you will be jeopardising your liberty,” Sheriff Cameron said.

“I am far from impressed you didn’t take the opportunity to cease involvement with drugs. By driving after using cocaine, you expose other people to risk.

“In this case, a financial penalty is not going to work with you.”

McCulloch, of Dalriach Park Terrace, was placed on bail in the meantime.

Sheriff Cameron also thanked McCulloch’s father, who was in court, for his letter.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

👉 Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat