Oban drug driver 16 times over limit caught after acting nervously at police stop

A drug driver from Oban was busted after appearing anxious during a roadside check.

Second-time offender Malcolm McCulloch, 44, pled guilty at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday to driving while 16 times over the drug-driving limit.

The court heard that at around 4.50pm on January 28, a police constable carried out an automatic number plate check after he spotted a silver Touran driving on Rockfield Road.

Oban police carried out routine checks on drug driver’s car

It flagged up the vehicle, and the officer decided to undertake a routine roadside check.

The officer activated his emergency lights and approached the vehicle on Ardconnel Terrace, where McCulloch was found in the driving seat.

When told the reason for the stop, McCulloch appeared “nervous, fidgety and anxious”.

Suspecting he was under the influence, the officer called for backup.

When asked who was driving, McCulloch replied: “I was.” He agreed to provide a saliva sample, which tested positive for cocaine.

He was arrested and taken to Oban Police Station, where a doctor took a blood sample.

Toxicology results showed 800mcg of the cocaine breakdown product benzoylecgonine per litre of blood — 16 times the legal limit of 50mcg.

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “If I remember rightly, the last time he was in front of me, his father wrote a letter to the court.

“He is lucky to have his father’s support, but he is not repaying it in the way it deserves to be repaid.”

McCulloch’s father handed letter to the court

A second letter from McCulloch’s father was handed to the sheriff. He took time to read it.

“It is a very well-written letter and its eloquence stands out,” Sheriff Cameron noted. “This is a dad who is devoted to his son.”

He continued: “He is driving about the streets of this town seriously under the influence. This legislation is in place because the breakdown product of cocaine in your system puts other people at risk.

“I am concerned McCulloch is not getting out the bit and not sorting his problem.”

The sheriff called for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment.

McCulloch was disqualified from driving until his next hearing on September 3.

“The precise period of your disqualification is still to be determined. You must not drive. If you do, you will be jeopardising your liberty,” Sheriff Cameron said.

“I am far from impressed you didn’t take the opportunity to cease involvement with drugs. By driving after using cocaine, you expose other people to risk.

“In this case, a financial penalty is not going to work with you.”

McCulloch, of Dalriach Park Terrace, was placed on bail in the meantime.

Sheriff Cameron also thanked McCulloch’s father, who was in court, for his letter.

