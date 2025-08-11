Aberdeen man who touched child ordered to do programme work

A paedophile who denied his crimes has had his punishment altered after being deemed unsuitable for programme work.

Steven Stronach, who had no legal representation on Thursday when his case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, stood silently in the dock as he was given new instructions on what he was required to do following his conviction earlier this year.

The 57-year-old was found guilty by a jury in June of touching a girl – then aged 12 – under her clothing and attempting to kiss her on the lips.

‘Various’ assessments deemed Stronach unfit for programme work

Stronach, whose address was given as Stewart Crescent in Aberdeen, had been handed a three-year supervision order when he was convicted. And as part of that order, he was required to complete the Moving Forward programme.

Social workers have since deemed him unsuitable for the work, leading to Stronach returning to court.

“What I have been told is that because of various assessments that have been carried out in relation to you,” said Sheriff Graham Buchanan.

“It is the view of the social worker who is going to be supervising you that you are not suitable for [that] particular programme.

“Instead, there is another programme which is called the Aberdeen Sex Offender Project and that is something a bit different, and perhaps not as intense as the other programme.

“I’m assuming that’s not something you have any problem with.”

Supervision may be reduced

Sheriff Buchanan added that the new programme of work may also mean that the length of Stronach’s supervision order may also be altered.

He said he would leave that for social workers to decide.

The sheriff said: “Now I don’t know at this stage whether three years is required for this new programme that I have substituted. So I’m not going to interfere with the length of the supervision requirement at this stage.

“But if the social work department tell us later that it doesn’t need to be for three years, then the court can consider that then and perhaps reduce it if necessary.”

Stronach, who continued to deny his crimes at his sentencing hearing in June, had also been sentenced to 300 hours of unpaid work.

He was also added to the sex offenders register for the next three years.

At the time, he was told a breach of his order in any way would result in him spending two years behind bars.