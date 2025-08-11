Aberdeen man who touched child ordered to do programme work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man who touched child ordered to do programme work

Steven Stronach was convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in June, but has now had the order altered after being deemed unfit.

By Jamie Ross
Steven Stronach's case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A paedophile who denied his crimes has had his punishment altered after being deemed unsuitable for programme work.

Steven Stronach, who had no legal representation on Thursday when his case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, stood silently in the dock as he was given new instructions on what he was required to do following his conviction earlier this year.

The 57-year-old was found guilty by a jury in June of touching a girl – then aged 12 – under her clothing and attempting to kiss her on the lips.

‘Various’ assessments deemed Stronach unfit for programme work

Stronach, whose address was given as Stewart Crescent in Aberdeen, had been handed a three-year supervision order when he was convicted. And as part of that order, he was required to complete the Moving Forward programme.

Social workers have since deemed him unsuitable for the work, leading to Stronach returning to court.

“What I have been told is that because of various assessments that have been carried out in relation to you,” said Sheriff Graham Buchanan.

“It is the view of the social worker who is going to be supervising you that you are not suitable for [that] particular programme.

“Instead, there is another programme which is called the Aberdeen Sex Offender Project and that is something a bit different, and perhaps not as intense as the other programme.

“I’m assuming that’s not something you have any problem with.”

Supervision may be reduced

Sheriff Buchanan added that the new programme of work may also mean that the length of Stronach’s supervision order may also be altered.

He said he would leave that for social workers to decide.

The sheriff said: “Now I don’t know at this stage whether three years is required for this new programme that I have substituted. So I’m not going to interfere with the length of the supervision requirement at this stage.

“But if the social work department tell us later that it doesn’t need to be for three years, then the court can consider that then and perhaps reduce it if necessary.”

Stronach, who continued to deny his crimes at his sentencing hearing in June, had also been sentenced to 300 hours of unpaid work.

He was also added to the sex offenders register for the next three years.

At the time, he was told a breach of his order in any way would result in him spending two years behind bars.