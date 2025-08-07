Inverness knife attacker fled scene on bike

An Inverness knife attacker stabbed a man in the neck in a potentially life-threatening assault before fleeing the scene on a bicycle, a court heard today.

Mark McDonald, 48, struck out at John MacKay with the weapon after an argument broke out between the men at the victim’s flat in Inverness.

After his attacker fled, Mr MacKay made his way out of the flat and was heard to say: “I am going to die”.

The stabbing victim was taken to Raigmore Hospital, in Inverness, and found to have sustained a puncture wound to the right side of his neck.

Advocate depute Gavin Dewar told the High Court in Edinburgh that the injury was potentially life-threatening and would leave the victim scarred, but was found not to have damaged any critical structures in the neck.

McDonald, currently a prisoner, admitted assaulting Mr MacKay, 50, to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life by striking him on the neck with a knife on February 13 this year at a flat in Tomnahurich Street, in Inverness, when he appeared in court.

McDonald originally faced an attempted murder charge.

The prosecutor said that McDonald has amassed 65 previous convictions, including for offences of violence, public disorder, theft and breach of bail.

He has previously served 15 custodial sentences including detention in a young offenders’ institution.

Drinking before attack

Mr Dewar said that at the time of the knife attack, McDonald was subject to a drug treatment and testing order imposed on him at Inverness Sheriff Court last year.

The prosecutor said on the day of the assault McDonald was at the home of Mr MacKay and both were drinking before an argument broke out and the knife assault was perpetrated.

The court heard that McDonald was traced and arrested the following day.

The judge, Lord Ericht, called for a background report on McDonald ahead of sentencing at the High Court in Dundee next month. He continued McDonald’s remand in custody.