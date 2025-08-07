Inverness knife attacker fled scene on bike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Inverness knife attacker fled scene on bike

Mark McDonald, 48, stabbed his victim in the neck and has now admitted his crime in court.

By Dave Finlay
Police car outside property on Tomnahurich Street in Inverness
Forensics teams at the scene of the serious assault on Tomnahurich Street in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson.

An Inverness knife attacker stabbed a man in the neck in a potentially life-threatening assault before fleeing the scene on a bicycle, a court heard today.

Mark McDonald, 48, struck out at John MacKay with the weapon after an argument broke out between the men at the victim’s flat in Inverness.

After his attacker fled, Mr MacKay made his way out of the flat and was heard to say: “I am going to die”.

The stabbing victim was taken to Raigmore Hospital, in Inverness, and found to have sustained a puncture wound to the right side of his neck.

Advocate depute Gavin Dewar told the High Court in Edinburgh that the injury was potentially life-threatening and would leave the victim scarred, but was found not to have damaged any critical structures in the neck.

Forensics experts teams at the scene of the knife attack.

McDonald, currently a prisoner, admitted assaulting Mr MacKay, 50, to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life by striking him on the neck with a knife on February 13 this year at a flat in Tomnahurich Street, in Inverness, when he appeared in court.

McDonald originally faced an attempted murder charge.

The prosecutor said that McDonald has amassed 65 previous convictions, including for offences of violence, public disorder, theft and breach of bail.

He has previously served 15 custodial sentences including detention in a young offenders’ institution.

Drinking before attack

Mr Dewar said that at the time of the knife attack, McDonald was subject to a drug treatment and testing order imposed on him at Inverness Sheriff Court last year.

The prosecutor said on the day of the assault McDonald was at the home of Mr MacKay and both were drinking before an argument broke out and the knife assault was perpetrated.

The court heard that McDonald was traced and arrested the following day.

The judge, Lord Ericht, called for a background report on McDonald ahead of sentencing at the High Court in Dundee next month. He continued McDonald’s remand in custody.