Man caught with class-A drugs in Aberdeen gets locked up

A man who was caught with class-A drugs worth thousands of pounds has been sent to prison for 16 months.

Dawood Mahmood appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to charges involving him in the supply of both cocaine and heroin in the city.

The 25-year-old, who spoke only to confirm his name, had been in the Aberdeen area at the time of the offence – October 18, 2022 – and came to the attention of the police when they spotted a bag they thought was suspicious.

Was going by the name ‘Ray’

Fiscal depute Daryl Middleton told the court that Mahmood’s North Face backpack was in the corner of a flat in Nigg Kirk Road when constables were in attendance fr another matter.

They noted it appeared “out of place”.

“When asked about the bag, one of the parties present denied it was hers and suggested it belonged to the other person or his friend, Ray,” said Mr Middleton.

“Consent was given for the bag to be searched. It was found to contain clingfilm wraps with apparent controlled drugs, a bank card in the name of the accused, and a wristband belonging to him.”

A full search of the property was then carried out, which uncovered drug-related paraphernalia in the kitchen and living room.

In total, they would discover 25.64 grams of diamorphine with a street value of £1,540, and 33.94 grams of cocaine valued at £3,480.

Mahmood’s DNA was found within the bag and elsewhere in the home.

“The accused is ordinarily a resident in Sheffield and had no apparent, legitimate reason for being in Scotland at the time of the offence,” Mr Middleton added.

Made no financial gain but will serve time

Mahmood’s defence solicitor, Darran Khorasani, took issue with his client having “no reason” to be in the area, noting his partner of six years lives locally and is currently pregnant.

He said Mahmood, who is currently serving a three-year sentence for a driving offence in England, hopes to have a “positive relationship” with his child following his release.

“Mr Mahmood made no financial gain from this offence,” he added.

“He had accumulated a debt due to addiction issues at that time. He’s been abstinent from drugs for a number of years now.

“He’s using his time in custody productively. He attends the gym, he has completed a mental health course, a drugs course. And he has employment in laundry and kitchen roles.

“I ask your lordship to be as lenient as possible.”

In reply, Sheriff Graham Buchanan said he would give credit to Mahmood for pleading at the earliest opportunity.

Sentencing him to 16 months behind bars, he said: “A custodial sentence is really the only appropriate disposal. This was a fairly significant quantity of class-A drugs with a total street value of approximately £5,000.

“The appropriate starting point for sentence here would have been a sentence of two years. But I’m giving you full credit for pleading guilty at what is, really, the first opportunity.”