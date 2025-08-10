Man caught with class-A drugs in Aberdeen gets locked up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man caught with class-A drugs in Aberdeen gets locked up

Dawood Mahmood, from Sheffield, had cocaine and diamorphine worth more than £5,000 at a flat he was using in the city.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man who was caught with class-A drugs worth thousands of pounds has been sent to prison for 16 months.

Dawood Mahmood appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to charges involving him in the supply of both cocaine and heroin in the city.

The 25-year-old, who spoke only to confirm his name, had been in the Aberdeen area at the time of the offence  – October 18, 2022 – and came to the attention of the police when they spotted a bag they thought was suspicious.

Was going by the name ‘Ray’

Fiscal depute Daryl Middleton told the court that Mahmood’s North Face backpack was in the corner of a flat in Nigg Kirk Road when constables were in attendance fr another matter.

They noted it appeared “out of place”.

“When asked about the bag, one of the parties present denied it was hers and suggested it belonged to the other person or his friend, Ray,” said Mr Middleton.

“Consent was given for the bag to be searched. It was found to contain clingfilm wraps with apparent controlled drugs, a bank card in the name of the accused, and a wristband belonging to him.”

A full search of the property was then carried out, which uncovered drug-related paraphernalia in the kitchen and living room.

In total, they would discover 25.64 grams of diamorphine with a street value of £1,540, and 33.94 grams of cocaine valued at £3,480.

Mahmood’s DNA was found within the bag and elsewhere in the home.

“The accused is ordinarily a resident in Sheffield and had no apparent, legitimate reason for being in Scotland at the time of the offence,” Mr Middleton added.

A view of Nigg Kirk Road, Aberdeen, where Mahmoood’s drugs were found. Image: Google Street View

Made no financial gain but will serve time

Mahmood’s defence solicitor, Darran Khorasani, took issue with his client having “no reason” to be in the area, noting his partner of six years lives locally and is currently pregnant.

He said Mahmood, who is currently serving a three-year sentence for a driving offence in England, hopes to have a “positive relationship” with his child following his release.

“Mr Mahmood made no financial gain from this offence,” he added.

“He had accumulated a debt due to addiction issues at that time. He’s been abstinent from drugs for a number of years now.

“He’s using his time in custody productively. He attends the gym, he has completed a mental health course, a drugs course. And he has employment in laundry and kitchen roles.

“I ask your lordship to be as lenient as possible.”

In reply, Sheriff Graham Buchanan said he would give credit to Mahmood for pleading at the earliest opportunity.

Sentencing him to 16 months behind bars, he said: “A custodial sentence is really the only appropriate disposal. This was a fairly significant quantity of class-A drugs with a total street value of approximately £5,000.

“The appropriate starting point for sentence here would have been a sentence of two years. But I’m giving you full credit for pleading guilty at what is, really, the first opportunity.”