Crime & Courts

Inverness biker drove dangerously in bid to evade police

Roman Bowie was not insured when he tried to flee from officers on the streets of Inverness.

By Jenni Gee
Roman Bowie admitted dangerous driving at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An Inverness motorcyclist tried to evade police by driving the wrong way round a roundabout and on a public footpath.

Roman Bowie, who was not insured to ride the bike, made off when he spotted officers on Culduthel Road.

He drove over the speed limit and failed to stop for traffic calming measures and a pedestrian crossing.

Bowie, 30, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit dangerous driving and driving without insurance on January 17 of this year.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told the court that Bowie appeared “unsteady” as he travelled at 45mph in a residential area.

Officers followed Bowie along Culduthel Road, the A8082, Slackbuie Avenue, Balloan Road, Castle Heather Drive and Castle Heather Avenue.

‘No regard for young children’

Ms Ghafar said: “The accused failed to slow for traffic calming measures and pedestrian crossings, showing no regard for young children and pedestrians waiting to cross.”

On Castle Heather Avenue, she said he “drove the wrong way round a roundabout” before turning onto a narrow pedestrian walkway.

Bowie’s ride was eventually brought to an end by a gate in his path and he was detained.

Solicitor Samatha Morrison, for Bowie, said: “He knows his actions were reckless.

Dangerous bike saw police and ‘panicked’

“At the time of seeing police he panicked and has taken off and evaded police.”

She said her client had a similar conviction from two years ago.

Sheriff Neil Wilson described Bowie’s actions as “a deliberate and consistent course of conduct” which was dangerous driving.

He banned Bowie from driving for 16 months, telling him that his actions merited “much more than the minimum” sentence.

After his disqualification period is over, Bowie will need to sit and pass the extended test to drive before getting back on the road.

The sheriff also placed Bowie, of Willow Avenue, Inverness, on a community payback order requiring him to remain under social work supervision for nine months and complete 100 hours of unpaid work.