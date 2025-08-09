Man grabbed steering wheel during journey, then assaulted partner

A man who grabbed the steering wheel while his partner was driving and then assaulted her when she stopped has been spared jail.

Lebre MacPherson had been drinking before the steering wheel incident, which happened during a journey from Fort William to Fort Augustus.

When the pair stopped at Fort Augustus, he physically assaulted the woman and told a good Samaritan who stepped in: “Don’t get f***ing involved.”

MacPherson, 41, was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court after admitting charges of threatening behaviour and assault in relation to the incident on December 2 2024.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told Sheriff Neil Wilson that on that date, the pair had left Fort William, with MacPherson consuming alcohol whilst a front seat passenger in the car.

‘Angry’ man’s steering wheel grab

During the journey, MacPherson “became angry” and began to call the woman names.

The woman asked him to stop speaking, but he later grabbed the steering wheel from her grip.

At Fort Augustus, the accused asked the woman to stop the car. She got out and he continued to shout and scream.

Ms Ghafar said, when the woman returned to the vehicle, “the accused approached her and grabbed her by the hair on the back of her head”.

Witness stepped in after ‘commotion’

A man in a nearby house heard a “commotion” and approached the pair.

“When he asked if everything was okay, the accused responded ‘don’t get f***ing involved’,” Ms Ghafar said.

Despite this, the man accompanied MacPherson’s victim to his own home and police were contacted.

Solicitor David Patterson, for MacPherson, acknowledged that his client was in a difficult situation, but Sheriff Wilson told the man: “I’m going to give you a chance.”

As a direct alternative to a custodial sentence, he placed MacPherson on a community payback order with 18 months supervision and 160 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He also imposed a non-harassment order preventing MacPherson, of Heatherbell Cottages, John O Groats, from contacting the woman for two years.