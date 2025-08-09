Man grabbed steering wheel during journey, then assaulted partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man grabbed steering wheel during journey, then assaulted partner

Lebre MacPherson told a member of the public who heard a 'commotion' and stepped in: 'Don't get f***ing involved.'

By Jenni Gee
Inverness Sheriff Court.
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man who grabbed the steering wheel while his partner was driving and then assaulted her when she stopped has been spared jail.

Lebre MacPherson had been drinking before the steering wheel incident, which happened during a journey from Fort William to Fort Augustus.

When the pair stopped at Fort Augustus, he physically assaulted the woman and told a good Samaritan who stepped in: “Don’t get f***ing involved.”

MacPherson, 41, was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court after admitting charges of threatening behaviour and assault in relation to the incident on December 2 2024.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told Sheriff Neil Wilson that on that date, the pair had left Fort William, with MacPherson consuming alcohol whilst a front seat passenger in the car.

‘Angry’ man’s steering wheel grab

During the journey, MacPherson “became angry” and began to call the woman names.

The woman asked him to stop speaking, but he later grabbed the steering wheel from her grip.

At Fort Augustus, the accused asked the woman to stop the car. She got out and he continued to shout and scream.

Ms Ghafar said, when the woman returned to the vehicle, “the accused approached her and grabbed her by the hair on the back of her head”.

Witness stepped in after ‘commotion’

A man in a nearby house heard a “commotion” and approached the pair.

“When he asked if everything was okay, the accused responded ‘don’t get f***ing involved’,” Ms Ghafar said.

Despite this, the man accompanied MacPherson’s victim to his own home and police were contacted.

Solicitor David Patterson, for MacPherson, acknowledged that his client was in a difficult situation, but Sheriff Wilson told the man: “I’m going to give you a chance.”

As a direct alternative to a custodial sentence, he placed MacPherson on a community payback order with 18 months supervision and 160 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He also imposed a non-harassment order preventing MacPherson, of Heatherbell Cottages, John O Groats, from contacting the woman for two years.