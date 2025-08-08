Exclusive: Victims can never forgive drink-driver who ‘crushed their dreams’ in Macduff car crash

“Seeing my best friend with no legs was the worst day of my life,” Curtis West says, as he recalls the horrific car crash in Macduff that changed three young victims’ lives forever.

“All I remember is being lifted off my seat and hitting my head,” the 20-year-old former Banff Academy pupil said, in his first interview about the horrific events of September 8 last year.

Curtis, along with passengers Adam Golebiewski, 18, and Lilly Lister and drink-driver Arran Paterson, miraculously survived the one-vehicle crash, but not without devastating consequences.

Curtis suffered a broken back and had to have two metal rods surgically implanted into his spine, his best friend Adam lost both his legs, and the third passenger, Lilly, suffered serious injuries after being thrown from the wreckage.

Paterson, 19, struck a wall at “excessive speed” on the A98, flipping a white Audi A5 he was not insured to drive onto its roof.

Just under a year later, both Adam and Curtis are still trying to rebuild their lives.

Now, in emotional interviews, the friends have spoken about their traumatic ordeals, blasting the drink-driver who “crushed” their future dreams.

“Adam and I had everything planned,” Curtis said. “We got a building apprenticeship together. We played football together. We had dreams of moving to Australia together.

“Arran destroyed all of that. He crushed our dreams.

“I will never accept an apology from him. What he’s done to me will affect me for the rest of my life.”

Adam added: “I can never forgive him.”

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court today, Paterson pled guilty to three charges, including causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The dramatic smash unfolded in front of a Stagecoach bus depot CCTV camera.

It recorded the moment that the third passenger, then-18-year-old Lilly, was thrown out of the car and launched into the air.

Lilly’s mum, a Stagecoach employee, had just finished her shift and heard the commotion, followed by her daughter’s screams.

Disgraceful drink-driver was already ‘absolutely hammered’

Just a few hours earlier, the three teenagers had been in high spirits, enjoying drinks at The Seafield nightclub in Banff.

Adam and Curtis, both goalkeepers, were celebrating together.

“My team, Deveronside JFC, played Nairn away and we won,” Adam recalled proudly.

“Curtis played in Whitehills. I think his team lost, but he saved two penalties.”

When the two friends decided to leave the venue to go home, they saw Lilly in the back of the white Audi A5 parked outside the club.

One of them opened the back door to speak to her and discovered Paterson behind the wheel.

“We didn’t know he was drunk,” Adam explained. “He turned around and said, ‘Boys, I’ll give you a lift up the road.’

The unsuspecting teenagers were unaware that Paterson had been seen by witnesses downing drinks at Deveronside Social Club on Tannery Street, Banff, almost six hours earlier.

One pub-goer who saw Paterson there around 9.30pm that night described him as “absolutely hammered”.

The eyewitness said: “He was swaying and wobbling about with his feet. He kept on drinking. He shouldn’t have been anywhere near a car in that state.”

Curtis entered the Audi and sat in the back with Lilly, while Adam sat in the front passenger seat.

“All I can remember is the car revving,” Adam said. “It sounded like a Ferrari – really loud. Then we took off.

“I can remember thinking or saying, ‘Slow down’. My next memory was opening my eyes in the hospital.”

Adam’s legs had been crushed by the Audi’s engine and surgeons at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) knew they would have to amputate the left one, but they tried to save the other.

“When they looked inside, there was too much permanent damage, so I ended up losing both legs,” Adam said.

“I didn’t speak about it for a month. I was grateful that my family and friends were around me. Their support helped me through the devastating situation.”

Adam and Curtis kept in contact with each other through FaceTime video calls.

“I was in a spinal bed,” Curtis said. “I couldn’t move my neck or anything because I was waiting for my operation. I couldn’t see Adam.

“The worst thing I remember about the crash is eventually seeing him with no legs. It hit me like a ton of bricks. I couldn’t cope anymore.”

‘It was like starting life all over again’

After spending a month at ARI, Adam moved to Woodend Hospital for rehabilitation, which took two months.

“It was like starting life all over again,” Adam explained. “I felt like everything I was good at and had trained and worked really hard to achieve was taken away from me.”

Adam praised one particular physiotherapist for his care.

“Owen Cairns, who’s also an Elgin City FC player, got me through everything. He got me into the right mindset.

“He wanted me to get home as quickly as possible and start enjoying life again. I don’t think he knows what a good job he did. I’ll never forget it.”

Adam’s dad, also called Adam, said the entire episode had been “really hard” and spoke of having to make big changes at the family home.

“I was off work for three weeks preparing the house and making alterations so it was ready to meet Adam’s needs when he returned home from the hospital,” the 46-year-old said.

His mum, Joanne, 48, said she would never forget what her family had endured.

“Although it was easy being around Adam in the hospital because of his positivity, I would sit and cry during my bus journeys back home,” she said.

“Now, I worry that when Adam gets older, things might not be as easy for him as they are while he’s taking everything in his stride right now,” she said.

Today, Adam is an assistant manager at Banff Rovers FC and is involved in training the players.

He has also taken up dry sit skiing at the Huntly Nordic and Outdoor Centre, Britain’s only purpose-built all-weather facility for cross-country skiing and roller skiing.

“I’ve only been doing it for two months,” Adam said. “I’ve got a long way to go, but maybe I could represent my country at the Paralympic Games in the future.

“I’ve met Scottish Para Nordic skier Scott Meenagh. I’m in touch with him. That’s who inspires me. I know it’s possible to do it. If he can do it, I can do it.”

Just like his friend Curtis, Adam has not forgiven Paterson.

“I feel angry with Arran because I thought I could trust him. I find it hard to trust people before I learn more about them.

“I would never accept an apology from him because of what he’s done to me.

“He’s not just changed my life, he’s changed the lives of everyone around me. My family and my friends have had to adjust.

“And I’ve got to make arrangements days before I go and do anything, just to make sure it’s safe and I’ll be ok doing it. It’s knocked my confidence.”

Another unwanted consequence of Paterson’s criminal actions has been the local attention it has garnered for his two male victims.

“I want to get out of this town and leave it behind,” Curtis admitted. “I feel like hundreds of eyes are staring at me when I walk down the street.”

‘I don’t like people approaching me and asking about the crash’

“I don’t like people approaching me and asking about the crash. It makes me relive it. I still suffer flashbacks. I’m struggling mentally every day. I’ve not felt happy since before the crash.

“Last weekend, I went out and someone asked me about the crash. It suddenly made me feel like I didn’t want to wake up the next day.”

His recovery is taking longer than Adam’s. His physiotherapy has not started yet.

Only a few weeks ago, Curtis had what he hoped was his final operation.

“Unfortunately, the surgery to remove the metal didn’t go 100% according to plan,” he explains. “Half a bolt snapped and is stuck in my back.

“It shouldn’t affect me, but it’s a bigger and more dangerous procedure to get it out than to leave it in. It’s right beside a nerve.”

Former school friends of Arran Paterson described him as “socially awkward” and “attention-seeking”.

People who spent time with him said that the “misfit” would drift between social groups and insert himself into their lives by “tagging along”.

Three months before his drink-driving crash, Paterson received a wake-up call that any right-minded person would hopefully have embraced as a warning to stay out of further trouble.

Drink-driver ignored his chance to prevent September 2024’s crash

On June 23 2024, the police found him behind the wheel of his black Ford car parked up in a layby on the A98 after taking drugs at a party the night before.

His speech was “slurred,” and he was “unsteady on his feet” as well as making “involuntary shaking movements”.

It turned out he was under the influence of a synthetic stimulant Class B drug called mephedrone, commonly known as MCAT.

Paterson landed in the dock at Banff Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to a single charge of being unfit to drive a vehicle due to drugs.

Sheriff Robert McDonald banned Paterson, of Bath Street in Macduff, from driving for one year.

The sheriff also ordered him to complete 80 hours of unpaid work within six months, giving him a discount of 20 hours due to Paterson’s guilty plea.

Returning to the dock on Friday, this time at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Paterson pled guilty to three charges.

The offender was previously also accused of driving the Audi without consent, although the prosecution service dropped the charge.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan ordered criminal justice social work and DVLA reports on Paterson, as well as a restriction of liberty order assessment, all to be produced before he returns next month to be sentenced.

Paterson’s bail was continued until then.

Although the court has yet to hear the narrative of events that led to Paterson’s crash, court papers revealed he had 62mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood around the time. The legal limit is 50mg.

