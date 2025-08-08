Macduff drink-driver pleads guilty after footballer loses legs in horror crash

A convicted drug-driver who caused a horror smash in a north-east town has pleaded guilty to injuring three teenagers.

Arran Paterson, 19, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today where he lodged guilty pleas to three driving offences, which included permanently disfiguring his three passengers by dangerous driving, drink-driving, and driving without insurance.

His crimes came to attention on September 8 last year, when aspiring footballer Adam Golebiewski – a passenger in Paterson’s Audi A5 – lost his legs.

Fellow passengers Lilly Lister and Curtis West were also injured in the collision.

Reports will be necessary

At his hearing on Friday, Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Paterson, whose address was given as Bath Street in Macduff, he was calling for reports on his circumstances before moving to sentencing.

Addressing Paterson, who was described as being jobless when he was convicted of drug-driving in March, the sheriff said: “I’m going to continue this case in order to obtain background reports on you, so sentence will be deferred for preparation of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

“Your bail will be continued while these reports are being prepared.”

Sheriff Buchanan further warned Paterson that he will be required to cooperate with the social work department for the preparation of those reports, and added: “From this moment on, you are not allowed to drive any motor vehicles on public roads.”

Watch – Adam Golebiewski arrives at court with friends and family:

Paterson will return to court in September for sentencing.

The court was not given a narrative of the events that led up to Paterson crashing the car against a wall, but his charges show that he was over the legal limit for alcohol at the time.

A blood analysis discovered that he had 62 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, which is in excess of the legal limit of 50.

He also had no insurance for the car at the time.

Horror crash was life-changing for football goalkeeper

A packed courtroom had waited for Paterson as he took to the dock on Friday, which included his victims Mr Golebiewski and Mr West.

The former goalkeeper had to have both of his legs amputated following the smash, which took place on Union Road in Macduff at about 3am.

Police at the time said four teenagers were involved and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. The road did not reopen to the public until 3pm.

Mr Golebiewski would spend months in ARI and would not return home until Christmas, having celebrated his 18th birthday from a hospital bed.

Read more:

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.