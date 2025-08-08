Macduff drink-driver pleads guilty after footballer loses legs in horror crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Macduff drink-driver pleads guilty after footballer loses legs in horror crash

Arran Paterson changed the lives of his passengers when he lost control of his car and collided with a wall in Macduff last year.

By Jamie Ross
Arran Paterson and the scene of the crash in Macduff. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid
Arran Paterson and the scene of the crash in Macduff. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid

A convicted drug-driver who caused a horror smash in a north-east town has pleaded guilty to injuring three teenagers.

Arran Paterson, 19, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today where he lodged guilty pleas to three driving offences, which included permanently disfiguring his three passengers by dangerous driving, drink-driving, and driving without insurance.

His crimes came to attention on September 8 last year, when aspiring footballer Adam Golebiewski – a passenger in Paterson’s Audi A5 – lost his legs.

Fellow passengers Lilly Lister and Curtis West were also injured in the collision.

Arran Paterson arrives at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Reports will be necessary

At his hearing on Friday, Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Paterson, whose address was given as Bath Street in Macduff, he was calling for reports on his circumstances before moving to sentencing.

Addressing Paterson, who was described as being jobless when he was convicted of drug-driving in March, the sheriff said: “I’m going to continue this case in order to obtain background reports on you, so sentence will be deferred for preparation of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

“Your bail will be continued while these reports are being prepared.”

Sheriff Buchanan further warned Paterson that he will be required to cooperate with the social work department for the preparation of those reports, and added: “From this moment on, you are not allowed to drive any motor vehicles on public roads.”

Watch – Adam Golebiewski arrives at court with friends and family:

Paterson will return to court in September for sentencing.

The court was not given a narrative of the events that led up to Paterson crashing the car against a wall, but his charges show that he was over the legal limit for alcohol at the time.

A blood analysis discovered that he had 62 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, which is in excess of the legal limit of 50.

He also had no insurance for the car at the time.

Adam Golebiewski during his rehab. Image: Family handout

Horror crash was life-changing for football goalkeeper

A packed courtroom had waited for Paterson as he took to the dock on Friday, which included his victims Mr Golebiewski and Mr West.

The former goalkeeper had to have both of his legs amputated following the smash, which took place on Union Road in Macduff at about 3am.

Police at the time said four teenagers were involved and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. The road did not reopen to the public until 3pm.

Mr Golebiewski would spend months in ARI and would not return home until Christmas, having celebrated his 18th birthday from a hospital bed.

Read more:

Exclusive: Victims can never forgive drink-driver who ‘crushed their dreams’ in Macduff car crash

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.