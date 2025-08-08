Elgin rapist was 13-year-old schoolboy when he carried out first sex crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Elgin rapist was 13-year-old schoolboy when he carried out first sex crime

William Mackay targeted another young child and has now been jailed for nine years.

By Dave Finlay
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh

A rapist who began committing sex crimes as a 13-year-old schoolboy was jailed for nine years today after preying on a younger child and an adult woman.

William Mackay targeted a girl when she aged only 11 and subjected her to repeated abuse before later attacking and raping her at a caravan.

Mackay, 61, went on to subject a woman to repeated rapes during which he pulled her hair, pinned her down and struggled with her.

A judge told Mackay as he sentenced him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You have a bad criminal record.”

Lord Summers told the sex offender that his conduct towards the younger girl was “manifestly wrong”.

Child rapist

The court heard that Mackay has amassed 25 previous convictions, although none of them for sexual offending.

Mackay, formerly of Ernest Hamilton Court, Elgin, had denied a series of charges at an earlier trial but was found guilty of four crimes – two of rape and two of indecent conduct against a child – by a jury sitting at the High Court in Inverness.

His sexual offending began in October 1977 when he was 13 and he started abusing the younger girl. During the abuse he molested the child and got her to carry out a sex act on him.

He later assaulted and raped the girl when she was an underage teenager on a single occasion between October 1982 and 1984 when he struggled with her and forced her legs apart.

Mackay also committed sex crimes against the woman who he subjected to attacks and rapes from June 1993. All the sexual offending took place in Moray.

Defence counsel Simon Gilbride said that Mackay continued to adhere to the position he took at trial of denying guilt.

Rapist has health problems

He said Mackay has an “unenviable” criminal record but was assessed as posing a medium risk.

Mr Gilbride said: “He is aware of the seriousness of the offences and that a custodial sentence is inevitable.”

The defence counsel said: “He has had health problems for the majority of his adult life. For the last 20 years he has not been working.”

Lord Summers made non harassment orders prohibiting Mackay from contacting or attempting to contact victims for an indefinite period.

Mackay, who followed the sentencing proceedings via a TV link to prison, was told he will be in the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.