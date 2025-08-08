Elgin rapist was 13-year-old schoolboy when he carried out first sex crime

A rapist who began committing sex crimes as a 13-year-old schoolboy was jailed for nine years today after preying on a younger child and an adult woman.

William Mackay targeted a girl when she aged only 11 and subjected her to repeated abuse before later attacking and raping her at a caravan.

Mackay, 61, went on to subject a woman to repeated rapes during which he pulled her hair, pinned her down and struggled with her.

A judge told Mackay as he sentenced him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You have a bad criminal record.”

Lord Summers told the sex offender that his conduct towards the younger girl was “manifestly wrong”.

Child rapist

The court heard that Mackay has amassed 25 previous convictions, although none of them for sexual offending.

Mackay, formerly of Ernest Hamilton Court, Elgin, had denied a series of charges at an earlier trial but was found guilty of four crimes – two of rape and two of indecent conduct against a child – by a jury sitting at the High Court in Inverness.

His sexual offending began in October 1977 when he was 13 and he started abusing the younger girl. During the abuse he molested the child and got her to carry out a sex act on him.

He later assaulted and raped the girl when she was an underage teenager on a single occasion between October 1982 and 1984 when he struggled with her and forced her legs apart.

Mackay also committed sex crimes against the woman who he subjected to attacks and rapes from June 1993. All the sexual offending took place in Moray.

Defence counsel Simon Gilbride said that Mackay continued to adhere to the position he took at trial of denying guilt.

Rapist has health problems

He said Mackay has an “unenviable” criminal record but was assessed as posing a medium risk.

Mr Gilbride said: “He is aware of the seriousness of the offences and that a custodial sentence is inevitable.”

The defence counsel said: “He has had health problems for the majority of his adult life. For the last 20 years he has not been working.”

Lord Summers made non harassment orders prohibiting Mackay from contacting or attempting to contact victims for an indefinite period.

Mackay, who followed the sentencing proceedings via a TV link to prison, was told he will be in the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.