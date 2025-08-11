Aberdeen man avoids jail after being caught in sting operation messaging teen decoy

An Aberdeen man has been placed on the sex offenders register after being caught by paedophile hunters chatting to what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Michael Watt, 42, covered his eyes and shook his head as details of his crime were described in Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Emma Peterson said the decoy had been working for an unnamed online child protection group and had been using a pseudonym called ‘Brooke’.

“Brooke has a Facebook profile with her age being listed as 14,” Miss Peterson continued.

“Watt sent her a friend request, and she accepted, and they began communicating.

Made well aware of her age

“Brooke immediately made the accused aware she was 14, and the accused acknowledged this.

“Brooke asked the accused to send a selfie of himself before she did the same.

“The accused stated – ‘you’re beautiful’ and provided a telephone number. The conversation continued on WhatsApp.

“Brooke reiterated her age and the accused told Brooke his name and date of birth.

“The accused commented ‘I do really like you a lot already, sorry can’t help it, and I know you’re too young’.”

The court heard that the messaging began on October 20, 2024, and on October 26, Watt’s manner ramped up.

“The accused would repeatedly comment that Brooke was beautiful, that he loved her and that he will wait for her to become older,” Miss Peterson said.

“Brooke and the accused exchanged photos and the accused commented that he bet she looked good without clothes on before asking to see.

“Brooke replied that she does not send such photos, and the accused apologised.

Asked for photos of her topless

“The accused made a number of comments, including that he would like to kiss Brooke and that she had nice boobs, that he wanted to marry her, that she was pretty, that he wished he was in her bed with her, he asked for a photograph of her boobs and told her to take her top off.”

Following this, the decoy contacted police who were able to identify Watt and he was arrested.

Watt was convicted of one charge of causing a child to receive a sexual and indecent communication.

‘Isolated and lonely’

Christopher Maitland spoke on his behalf and said it was clear his client – who presented in court in a wheelchair – was “isolated and lonely”, adding that things had “escalated”.

Mr Maitland asked that his client, who has no record of previous offending, should get a community-based disposal.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said he would impose a Community Payback Order, saying he accepted that there had been “worse cases” appearing before the court.

Sentencing

He placed Watt under a Community Payback Order with supervision of 12 months and ordered that he carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Sheriff Buchanan warned that this was a direct alternative to a custodial sentence and Watt could be brought back to court of he failed to cooperate and could face a jail term.

Watt. of Fraser Court, was also placed on the sex offenders’s register.