Man in court over cut-throat gesture at neighbour’s bedroom window

A man who made a throat-slicing gesture at his neighbour’s bedroom window has been found guilty of threatening or abusive behaviour.

Joshua Burns appeared outside the woman’s home in the early hours of the morning.

When she looked out and spotted him, he approached her bedroom window and pulled his finger across his throat in a slicing motion.

Burns, 21, was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court, having admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on May 8.

Man approached neighbour’s bedroom window

The charge details how Burns approached his victim’s window and made a “threatening gesture” towards her.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told the court that Burns lived in the flat directly above the woman in Friars Street, Inverness.

She said it was around 2.30am that the woman was at home and heard a noise.

“She went to the bedroom window, when she looking out she saw her neighbour – the accused,” the fiscal depute told Sheriff Neil Wilson.

Man’s throat-slicing gesture

“He approached her window and pulled his finger across his throat in a slicing motion.”

In mitigation for the crime, solicitor Graham Mann, for Burns, told the court that his client had previously mixed with people who were “trouble”.

Sheriff Wilson fined Burns, now of Caulfield Gardens, Inverness, £740.