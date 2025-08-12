Abusive Aberdeen man hid secret spy camera in ex-girlfriend’s bedroom

An Aberdeen man who installed a hidden camera in his ex-partner’s bedroom as part of a sinister campaign of domestic abuse has avoided jail.

Daniel Anderson, 28, used the camera to spy on the woman and eavesdrop on her conversations, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

On another occasion, he sneaked into her home when she was out and was discovered lurking in her bathroom.

The woman had tried to end the relationship “repeatedly”, however, Anderson would use emotional blackmail, threatening to kill himself, if she broke up.

‘Dark shadowy figure’ in bathroom

Fiscal depute Emma Peterson told the court that when the pair were together, Anderson had assaulted the woman by pushing her to the ground with a slap.

Miss Peterson described how the woman had found her front door open on another occasion.

“She thought her mind was playing tricks on her,” the fiscal depute said.

“She then checked the bathroom in passing and saw a dark shadowy figure standing in the doorway.

“This caused her to scream.

“She challenged the accused as to why he was there.

“Accused stated the door was open and began arguing with the complainer about parts of her phone call with her male friend that he had overheard.”

Secret camera found

The spy camera was discovered later that day, after Anderson disclosed information that he could only have known if he was secretly monitoring her.

Miss Petersen said that evening the woman had been on another phone call discussing takeaway food.

She said: “The accused sent a text message to the complainer which read, ‘enjoy your Chinese’.

“The complainer went to reply, but on opening the conversation page, the message now read ‘this message has been deleted’.

“The complainer asked the accused, ‘what Chinese?’ and the accused stated that he did not know what she was talking about.

“Due to the fear that the accused was somehow watching her, the complainer contacted police and asked them to re-attend.

“Constables searched the locus and found a small black camera hidden in a black trainer in the complainer’s bedroom, pointing directly at her bed.”

Officers later found packaging for the camera at Anderson’s address.

‘It was quite sinister’

Speaking on behalf of Anderson, solicitor Iain McGregor said his client was remorseful, adding: “The complainer would have been terrified – it was quite sinister.

“The person standing in the dock today is not the same person who carried out these offences.”

Anderson, of Formartine Road, Aberdeen, pleaded guilty to one charge of domestic abuse over a three-year period, involving controlling behaviour, pushing her to the ground with his open hand, entering her house uninvited and placing a hidden camera in her bedroom.

Alternative to custody

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said it was to Anderson’s “credit” that he had accepted his behaviour was “quite disgraceful”.

He said: “Normally, there is some victim blaming – but you have not done that. You have accepted responsibility.”

He placed Anderson under a Community Payback Order with two years’ supervision and ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

“This is a direct alternative to custody,” Sheriff Buchanan said.

“Be in no doubt, if you fail to cooperate, then you will be brought back to court and there is a strong possibility that the order would be revoked, and you will receive a prison sentence.

“Make sure that you cooperate to the full.”