Fraserburgh man who mocked up porn with child’s head dodges jail

A Fraserburgh man who edited a pornographic film to include the likeness of a child has avoided prison.

Clint Cassie, 32, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday for sentencing after he earlier admitted to making the video and showing it to his then-partner without her consent.

His solicitor described it as “some sort of joke” but admitted it showed a “serious lack of judgement”.

The court had previously been told Cassie, whose address was given as Cortes Crescent, made the clip by overlaying the face of a friend’s nine-year-old daughter on top of a male performer’s head in a gay pornographic film.

Not ‘sexually deviant’

He had been showing porn to his girlfriend at the time, on December 12 2023, before moving to a second clip in which he had made the edits.

But when she recognised the face in the movie, she contacted the child’s mother who then made direct contact with Cassie before bringing it to the attention of police.

On Monday, Cassie’s own defence solicitor, Iain Jane, said he failed to see what the joke was.

Noting social work reports which described Cassie’s behaviour as being fuelled by his lack of judgement and problematic drug use rather than “sexually deviant”, Mr Jane said: “That is exactly the correct identification of this matter.

“It was foolish and misguided behaviour. I’d indicated on the last occasion that the editing of the video of the photograph was seen as being some sort of joke, but I struggle to see what the punchline is.”

Cassie had little insight into effects his video could have

The report further detailed Cassie’s understanding of his actions, revealing that he had initially demonstrated “limited insight” into the psychological harm his actions could have had to the child and their family.

It went on to claim it was now “apparent” he now held a “greater awareness” of the situation.

“In my dealings with him, [regret and remorse] does appear to be genuine,” Mr Jane said.

“Mr Cassie understands that there requires to be an element of punishment for the behaviour.”

Mr Jane added that Cassie’s risk of sexual offending was “minimal at best” and his risk of re-offending was “low”.

A disturbing offence for those involved

Sentencing Cassie, Sheriff Ian Anderson branded his crimes as “disturbing”.

However, he stopped short of sending Cassie to prison. Instead, as an alternative to time behind bars, Sheriff Anderson ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

“This is quite a disturbing offence,” Sheriff Anderson said.

“It must have been very disturbing for those associated with the victim. I have taken into account you haven’t been in trouble before and you haven’t been in trouble since.

“If you don’t comply, you will we brought back to court. And one of the things the court can do is revoke the order and impose a prison sentence instead.”

In addition to the unpaid work, which Cassie will have 12 months to complete, Sheriff Anderson ordered him to fall under the supervision of the social work department for the same one-year period.

Cassie will also be subject to the sexual offenders notifications requirement during this time – during which he will need to provide police with updates on his address, name, and banking details – and be forced to comply with any police checks of his internet-capable devices.

Sheriff Anderson said: “If the police come along and ask to check, and there’s material on it which is illegal or there is evidence that you might have been accessing illegal sites, then that could be very serious for you.”