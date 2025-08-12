Fraserburgh man who mocked up porn with child’s head dodges jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Fraserburgh man who mocked up porn with child’s head dodges jail

Clint Cassie edited a gay pornographic film to include the face of a nine-year-old child in what he thought was a "joke".

By Jamie Ross
Clint Cassie at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Clint Cassie at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Fraserburgh man who edited a pornographic film to include the likeness of a child has avoided prison.

Clint Cassie, 32, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday for sentencing after he earlier admitted to making the video and showing it to his then-partner without her consent.

His solicitor described it as “some sort of joke” but admitted it showed a “serious lack of judgement”.

The court had previously been told Cassie, whose address was given as Cortes Crescent, made the clip by overlaying the face of a friend’s nine-year-old daughter on top of a male performer’s head in a gay pornographic film.

Not ‘sexually deviant’

He had been showing porn to his girlfriend at the time, on December 12 2023, before moving to a second clip in which he had made the edits.

But when she recognised the face in the movie, she contacted the child’s mother who then made direct contact with Cassie before bringing it to the attention of police.

On Monday, Cassie’s own defence solicitor, Iain Jane, said he failed to see what the joke was.

Noting social work reports which described Cassie’s behaviour as being fuelled by his lack of judgement and problematic drug use rather than “sexually deviant”, Mr Jane said: “That is exactly the correct identification of this matter.

“It was foolish and misguided behaviour. I’d indicated on the last occasion that the editing of the video of the photograph was seen as being some sort of joke, but I struggle to see what the punchline is.”

Clint Cassie arrives for Monday’s hearing at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Cassie had little insight into effects his video could have

The report further detailed Cassie’s understanding of his actions, revealing that he had initially demonstrated “limited insight” into the psychological harm his actions could have had to the child and their family.

It went on to claim it was now “apparent” he now held a “greater awareness” of the situation.

“In my dealings with him, [regret and remorse] does appear to be genuine,” Mr Jane said.

“Mr Cassie understands that there requires to be an element of punishment for the behaviour.”

Mr Jane added that Cassie’s risk of sexual offending was “minimal at best” and his risk of re-offending was “low”.

Clint Cassie at his hearing in June. Image: DC Thomson

A disturbing offence for those involved

Sentencing Cassie, Sheriff Ian Anderson branded his crimes as “disturbing”.

However, he stopped short of sending Cassie to prison. Instead, as an alternative to time behind bars, Sheriff Anderson ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

“This is quite a disturbing offence,” Sheriff Anderson said.

“It must have been very disturbing for those associated with the victim. I have taken into account you haven’t been in trouble before and you haven’t been in trouble since.

“If you don’t comply, you will we brought back to court. And one of the things the court can do is revoke the order and impose a prison sentence instead.”

In addition to the unpaid work, which Cassie will have 12 months to complete, Sheriff Anderson ordered him to fall under the supervision of the social work department for the same one-year period.

Cassie will also be subject to the sexual offenders notifications requirement during this time – during which he will need to provide police with updates on his address, name, and banking details – and be forced to comply with any police checks of his internet-capable devices.

Sheriff Anderson said: “If the police come along and ask to check, and there’s material on it which is illegal or there is evidence that you might have been accessing illegal sites, then that could be very serious for you.”