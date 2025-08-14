Drunk farmhand crashed off A9 after Sutherland Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Drunk farmhand crashed off A9 after Sutherland Show

Thomas Whatling was almost three times the legal drink-drive limit when his car went off the road near Cambusavie, south of Golspie.

By Jenni Gee
Thomas Whatling drove drunk on the A9 south of Golspie. Image: Google Street View
A farmhand who crashed off the A9 following the Sutherland Show was almost three times the drink-driving limit.

Thomas Whatling knocked over a chevron sign and ended up in a wooded area near Cambusavie, south of Golspie.

He admitted to a police officer at the scene that he had been drinking at the Dornoch show and subsequently failed a roadside breath test.

Whatling, 20, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a drink-driving charge in relation to the incident on July 20 of this year.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that a police officer came across the scene of the incident at around 1.36am.

She said Whatling got out of the vehicle before confirming that “he had been consuming alcohol at the Dornoch Show”.

Chevron sign knocked over

Officers called to the scene noted that Whatling’s car had come to rest in a wooded area and a chevron sign had been knocked over.

She said: “The accused was out of the vehicle and appeared intoxicated, with slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.”

Whatling failed a roadside breath test and subsequent testing revealed his breath alcohol level to be 64 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath – almost three times the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.

Solicitor Michael Lyon for Whatling, told the court that his client was from Tasmania and was driving on an international driving licence at the time of the collision.

He said the 20-year-old was working as a farmhand near Portmahomack – explaining his presence at the agricultural event.

“He had been at the Dornoch show and had made appropriate arrangements to travel home,” Mr Lyons told Sheriff Mark Lindsay.

Drink-driver ‘gave in’ to pressure

He continued: “In the course of the journey, it became clear that he had picked up someone else’s mobile phone – the owner was quite irate about that, and he has given in to pressure to return the mobile phone.”

Sheriff Lindsay told Whatling: “As you have pled guilty to the charge of driving while intoxicated – it is mandatory for the court to disqualify you from driving.”

He banned Whatling from the UK’s roads for 12 months – a ban that will be reduced by three months if the farmhand completes a self-funded drink-drive rehabilitation course.

He fined Whatling, of Tarbat Ness Road, Portmahomack, £1,575, telling him this figure took into account that he was “almost three times the drink-drive limit”.