Drunk farmhand crashed off A9 after Sutherland Show

A farmhand who crashed off the A9 following the Sutherland Show was almost three times the drink-driving limit.

Thomas Whatling knocked over a chevron sign and ended up in a wooded area near Cambusavie, south of Golspie.

He admitted to a police officer at the scene that he had been drinking at the Dornoch show and subsequently failed a roadside breath test.

Whatling, 20, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a drink-driving charge in relation to the incident on July 20 of this year.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that a police officer came across the scene of the incident at around 1.36am.

She said Whatling got out of the vehicle before confirming that “he had been consuming alcohol at the Dornoch Show”.

Chevron sign knocked over

Officers called to the scene noted that Whatling’s car had come to rest in a wooded area and a chevron sign had been knocked over.

She said: “The accused was out of the vehicle and appeared intoxicated, with slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.”

Whatling failed a roadside breath test and subsequent testing revealed his breath alcohol level to be 64 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath – almost three times the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.

Solicitor Michael Lyon for Whatling, told the court that his client was from Tasmania and was driving on an international driving licence at the time of the collision.

He said the 20-year-old was working as a farmhand near Portmahomack – explaining his presence at the agricultural event.

“He had been at the Dornoch show and had made appropriate arrangements to travel home,” Mr Lyons told Sheriff Mark Lindsay.

Drink-driver ‘gave in’ to pressure

He continued: “In the course of the journey, it became clear that he had picked up someone else’s mobile phone – the owner was quite irate about that, and he has given in to pressure to return the mobile phone.”

Sheriff Lindsay told Whatling: “As you have pled guilty to the charge of driving while intoxicated – it is mandatory for the court to disqualify you from driving.”

He banned Whatling from the UK’s roads for 12 months – a ban that will be reduced by three months if the farmhand completes a self-funded drink-drive rehabilitation course.

He fined Whatling, of Tarbat Ness Road, Portmahomack, £1,575, telling him this figure took into account that he was “almost three times the drink-drive limit”.