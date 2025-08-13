Lorry driver who ran away from Peterhead crash to lose job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Lorry driver who ran away from Peterhead crash to lose job

Andris Kudrenickis ran away without his shoes to avoid police after he rear-ended another motorist in the port earlier this year.

By Jamie Ross
Andris Kudrenickis arrives at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Andris Kudrenickis arrives at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen lorry driver who fled the scene of a crash without his shoes has been banned from the roads for two years and will now lose his job.

Andris Kudrenickis, 52, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday to be sentenced after he earlier admitted to rear-ending another motorist in the port earlier this year.

The court heard that the lorry driver, who later refused to cooperate with police officers attempting to administer a breath test when he was eventually collared, would now lose his career as a result of his conviction.

Minimal effort to comply

The court had previously been told that the crash happened at about 3.30pm on June 28, when the witness saw Kudrenickis travelling at speed behind him before being hit.

The men exited their vehicles and in a bizarre turn of events Kudrenickis, whose address was given as Westerton Crescent in Aberdeen, took off towards bushes near the Invernettie roundabout without his shoes.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard said: “The accused approached [the driver] asking how much the damage would cost, stating that he would pay for this himself and not to get the police involved.”

Smelling alcohol coming from him, however, they had already made the decision to start calling police. It was at that moment Kudrenickis made the decision to run away.

A can of cider was spotted by police within the centre console of his vehicle – a silver Ford Mondeo – when officers arrived.

They would catch up with him on Maiden Street later in the day.

Ms Pritchard added: “The accused initially agreed to provide specimens for breath analysis, however then failed to provide those samples without any reasonable excuse.

“It was noticed that on making the first couple of attempts he was clearly making minimal effort and laughed throughout. He was offered a second full attempt, but again still failed to provide any samples suitable for testing.”

Significant impact to life of former lorry driver

On Monday, defence agent Leonard Burkinshaw said Kudrenickis “should have” complied with police.

“He’s aware of the consequences of that to his employment,” Mr Burkinshaw explained.

“That will be lost to him.”

Noting that there would be a “significant impact” to his life financially, Mr Burkinshaw added: “Obviously, there are options available to the court.”

In sentencing him, Sheriff Ian Anderson banned Kudrenickis from driving for 24 months.

“I’ve reduced that from three years to give you the benefit of your [early] plea,” he said.

Kudrenickis will also pay a fine of £340 – at the rate of £50 per month – and be made to complete 60 hours of unpaid work within the community over the next six months.