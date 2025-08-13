Lorry driver who ran away from Peterhead crash to lose job

An Aberdeen lorry driver who fled the scene of a crash without his shoes has been banned from the roads for two years and will now lose his job.

Andris Kudrenickis, 52, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday to be sentenced after he earlier admitted to rear-ending another motorist in the port earlier this year.

The court heard that the lorry driver, who later refused to cooperate with police officers attempting to administer a breath test when he was eventually collared, would now lose his career as a result of his conviction.

Minimal effort to comply

The court had previously been told that the crash happened at about 3.30pm on June 28, when the witness saw Kudrenickis travelling at speed behind him before being hit.

The men exited their vehicles and in a bizarre turn of events Kudrenickis, whose address was given as Westerton Crescent in Aberdeen, took off towards bushes near the Invernettie roundabout without his shoes.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard said: “The accused approached [the driver] asking how much the damage would cost, stating that he would pay for this himself and not to get the police involved.”

Smelling alcohol coming from him, however, they had already made the decision to start calling police. It was at that moment Kudrenickis made the decision to run away.

A can of cider was spotted by police within the centre console of his vehicle – a silver Ford Mondeo – when officers arrived.

They would catch up with him on Maiden Street later in the day.

Ms Pritchard added: “The accused initially agreed to provide specimens for breath analysis, however then failed to provide those samples without any reasonable excuse.

“It was noticed that on making the first couple of attempts he was clearly making minimal effort and laughed throughout. He was offered a second full attempt, but again still failed to provide any samples suitable for testing.”

Significant impact to life of former lorry driver

On Monday, defence agent Leonard Burkinshaw said Kudrenickis “should have” complied with police.

“He’s aware of the consequences of that to his employment,” Mr Burkinshaw explained.

“That will be lost to him.”

Noting that there would be a “significant impact” to his life financially, Mr Burkinshaw added: “Obviously, there are options available to the court.”

In sentencing him, Sheriff Ian Anderson banned Kudrenickis from driving for 24 months.

“I’ve reduced that from three years to give you the benefit of your [early] plea,” he said.

Kudrenickis will also pay a fine of £340 – at the rate of £50 per month – and be made to complete 60 hours of unpaid work within the community over the next six months.