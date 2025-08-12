Peterhead teen loses licence after Amsterdam cannabis experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead teen loses licence after Amsterdam cannabis experience

Nathan Payton sampled the drug during a holiday with pals but crashed his car the day after flying home.

By Jamie Ross
Nathan Payton arrives at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A teenager who enjoyed the sights, sounds and drugs of Amsterdam has been banned from the roads for a year after crashing his car while still under the influence.

Nathan Payton, 19, crashed his car just a day after returning home from abroad but still had cannabis in his system.

Peterhead Sheriff Court was told the fisherman crashed his S-line Audi A3 into a grassy area off the A90 Peterhead to Greenacres Drive road on January 7 this year.

Admitted to cannabis use when questioned by police

The court heard that Payton had been driving on the road in the evening when it was raining heavily.

Police attended after his car came off the road and suffered minor damage.

Fiscal depute Sofia Ramzan said the teen’s father had arrived on the scene before the police and told officers his son was responsible for the incident.

It was at this moment Payton, whose address was given as Laburnum Grove, came clean about what he got up to on holiday.

“At the time, the accused’s father had attended and advised officers that it was his son who had been driving,” she said.

“The accused had stated he had been in Amsterdam and had consumed cannabis the previous evening.

“He was required to do the roadside samples, it was negative for alcohol but it was positive for cannabis.”

He would ultimately register a reading of 11 microgrammes of the cannabinoid delta-9 per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2 microgrammes.

Banned and fined

Defence solicitor Sam Milligan, representing Payton, said his client was aware he would now lose his licence but, despite that, would be able to keep his job.

Mr Milligan added: “He accepts that he is the driver of the vehicle at the material time, and my lord will see an explanation is afforded.

“He had been on holiday with friends over the period, and they had been visiting Amsterdam. That’s exactly what caused the reading that has been returned.”

In addition to the ban, Sheriff Ian Anderson also fined Payton £420, which he will pay at the rate of £80 per month.