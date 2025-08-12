Peterhead teen loses licence after Amsterdam cannabis experience

A teenager who enjoyed the sights, sounds and drugs of Amsterdam has been banned from the roads for a year after crashing his car while still under the influence.

Nathan Payton, 19, crashed his car just a day after returning home from abroad but still had cannabis in his system.

Peterhead Sheriff Court was told the fisherman crashed his S-line Audi A3 into a grassy area off the A90 Peterhead to Greenacres Drive road on January 7 this year.

Admitted to cannabis use when questioned by police

The court heard that Payton had been driving on the road in the evening when it was raining heavily.

Police attended after his car came off the road and suffered minor damage.

Fiscal depute Sofia Ramzan said the teen’s father had arrived on the scene before the police and told officers his son was responsible for the incident.

It was at this moment Payton, whose address was given as Laburnum Grove, came clean about what he got up to on holiday.

“At the time, the accused’s father had attended and advised officers that it was his son who had been driving,” she said.

“The accused had stated he had been in Amsterdam and had consumed cannabis the previous evening.

“He was required to do the roadside samples, it was negative for alcohol but it was positive for cannabis.”

He would ultimately register a reading of 11 microgrammes of the cannabinoid delta-9 per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2 microgrammes.

Banned and fined

Defence solicitor Sam Milligan, representing Payton, said his client was aware he would now lose his licence but, despite that, would be able to keep his job.

Mr Milligan added: “He accepts that he is the driver of the vehicle at the material time, and my lord will see an explanation is afforded.

“He had been on holiday with friends over the period, and they had been visiting Amsterdam. That’s exactly what caused the reading that has been returned.”

In addition to the ban, Sheriff Ian Anderson also fined Payton £420, which he will pay at the rate of £80 per month.