Crime & Courts

Fraserburgh joiner threatened to assault man he had already attacked

Declan Taylor was accused of having “too much Christmas cheer and perhaps not enough seasonal goodwill".

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Fraserburgh joiner who sent a series of voice messages to a man he had already assaulted, threatening to do it again, has been fined.

Declan Taylor, a self-employed joiner in the town, was accused of having “too much Christmas cheer and perhaps not enough seasonal goodwill” over the holidays last year when he made the decision to send multiple messages to his victim.

They included barbs about the man’s appearance and behaviour, and repeated threats that he would be assaulted again should they ever meet.

At Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday, Taylor, 28, was fined for the offence.

‘I’m going to make your life a f****** living hell’

Taylor would send his messages throughout the day on December 27, the court heard.

Fiscal depute Sofia Ramzan said the victim received a screenshot of Taylor’s Facebook where he had branded him “a loser”.

It was followed by voicemails from Taylor himself.

They included calling him a “grassing idiot”, accusing him of getting “pasted”, and: “I’m going to make your life a f****** living hell. Anytime I see you, I’m going to f****** smack you.”

Another voicemail included the threat: “You better be looking over your shoulder every f****** minute of the day because the minute I see you, I’m going to f****** punch you.

“That first punch is nothing on what I’m going to do to you the second time,” he warned.

Taylor, whose address was given as Affric Place, would be arrested on January 9 after the matter was reported to police.

Was not the season of goodwill for Taylor’s victim

Defence solicitor Sam Milligan, representing Taylor, said his client did not “in any sense” shirk away from committing the crime.

“He accepts that’s his voice, he accepts, yes, that’s what he said. But he indicates quite simply he had no recollection of making those threats,” he said.

“Altogether, far too much Christmas cheer and perhaps not enough seasonal goodwill.

“The situation is such that Mr Taylor appreciates this does him no favours, but there have been no further actions.”

Sheriff Ian Anderson had initially called for reports on Taylor to aid in sentencing, but walked back that decision when he confirmed there had been no further interactions between the two men.

“I think it is a significant point that things have been okay without bail conditions, so in the circumstances, I’m going to review my position,” Sheriff Anderson said.

“I’m going to impose a fine on you.

“I’m reassured by the fact things have gone quiet, but if it kicked off again that would look very bad for you.”

Taylor will now pay a fine of £640 over three months.

He had previously been convicted of assaulting the man on June 24 last year, and another person on April 29.