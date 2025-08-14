Cruden Bay man fined for ‘horrible’ messages to former partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cruden Bay man fined for ‘horrible’ messages to former partner

Philip McLean sent a series of messages, which included insults and threats to her job, to his ex after accusing her of mocking his nephew.

By Jamie Ross
Philip McLean arrives at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Cruden Bay man who sent a series of menacing messages to his former partner has had his actions branded “horrible” by a court.

Philip McLean was in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he admitted to sending messages, which included insults and threats, to his former partner after an alleged incident involving his nephew.

The 42-year-old will now pay a fine for his crime.

‘Two fat a** women laughing at a kid’

The court heard that McLean, who said he was in receipt of Universal Credit and disability allowance, started firing off his offensive messages on July 20 this year.

Giving background to the situation, fiscal depute Sofia Ramzan said McLean and the woman had been in a relationship for about 11 years before they split in 2024.

“They have remained in contact on WhatsApp,” she added.

“The complainer received a message from the accused on WhatsApp saying ‘do you feel big sniggering at [a boy] yesterday?’

“A few minutes later, she received another message which stated: ‘two fat a** women laughing at a kid’.

“These were in reference to the accused believing that the complainer and her friend had been laughing at his nephew, however the complainer did deny this.”

Ms Ramzan said the messages continued, with McLean threatening to “send everything” to the woman’s employers before she contacted police.

She said: “Communication continued and the accused messaged the complainer stating: ‘thank f*** you never got pregnant, you would have been exactly like my mum – piece of f****** s***.”

His other messages would include calling her a “narcissist rat” and “self-centred c***” before closing: “You’d be doing a lot of people favours by f****** off.”

Horrible messages draws fine

Defence solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw, representing McLean, said his client “accepts he shouldn’t have done it”.

“He can only apologise for the behaviour,” he added.

In sentencing McLean, of Castle Woods, Sheriff Ian Anderson noted that his ex had not asked for a non-harassment order, which would have prevented McLean from making contact with her for a set period of time.

Sheriff Anderson fined McLean £170, telling him: “These are very horrible messages you sent to your former partner.”