Cruden Bay man fined for ‘horrible’ messages to former partner

A Cruden Bay man who sent a series of menacing messages to his former partner has had his actions branded “horrible” by a court.

Philip McLean was in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he admitted to sending messages, which included insults and threats, to his former partner after an alleged incident involving his nephew.

The 42-year-old will now pay a fine for his crime.

‘Two fat a** women laughing at a kid’

The court heard that McLean, who said he was in receipt of Universal Credit and disability allowance, started firing off his offensive messages on July 20 this year.

Giving background to the situation, fiscal depute Sofia Ramzan said McLean and the woman had been in a relationship for about 11 years before they split in 2024.

“They have remained in contact on WhatsApp,” she added.

“The complainer received a message from the accused on WhatsApp saying ‘do you feel big sniggering at [a boy] yesterday?’

“A few minutes later, she received another message which stated: ‘two fat a** women laughing at a kid’.

“These were in reference to the accused believing that the complainer and her friend had been laughing at his nephew, however the complainer did deny this.”

Ms Ramzan said the messages continued, with McLean threatening to “send everything” to the woman’s employers before she contacted police.

She said: “Communication continued and the accused messaged the complainer stating: ‘thank f*** you never got pregnant, you would have been exactly like my mum – piece of f****** s***.”

His other messages would include calling her a “narcissist rat” and “self-centred c***” before closing: “You’d be doing a lot of people favours by f****** off.”

Horrible messages draws fine

Defence solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw, representing McLean, said his client “accepts he shouldn’t have done it”.

“He can only apologise for the behaviour,” he added.

In sentencing McLean, of Castle Woods, Sheriff Ian Anderson noted that his ex had not asked for a non-harassment order, which would have prevented McLean from making contact with her for a set period of time.

Sheriff Anderson fined McLean £170, telling him: “These are very horrible messages you sent to your former partner.”