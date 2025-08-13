Slurring and sleeping St Fergus electrician caught driving unfit twice in 24 hours

An offshore electrician from St Fergus has been banned from the roads after being caught driving while unfit twice in the space of 24 hours.

Shaun Muir appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Tuesday after spending the night in a police cell and admitted two charges of driving vehicles while not fit to do so.

The incidents happened at Scotstown Beach and the McDonald’s car park in Peterhead in the hours before his arrest.

The 27-year-old will now return to court in September to be sentenced after a sheriff called for background reports.

Crashed bike after taking cocaine

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr explained Muir, whose address was given as School Road, first came to the attention of police on Sunday August 10, when he had taken his motorbike to the beach.

But after crashing it a concerned member of the public contacted the emergency services.

Ms Kerr said: “At 1.15pm, a member of the public contacted the ambulance service stating she came across an unconscious male who was breathing.

“Two PCs attended and traced the accused, who was conscious and breathing, beside the motorbike and appeared under the influence of a substance.

“The police observed the accused to be unsteady on his feet, slurring speech, and repeatedly falling asleep mid-conversation.

“A roadside drug swipe was carried out, which indicated a positive result for cocaine.”

After being taken to Mintlaw Police Station, Muir would be released on undertaking with the instruction to go to court on September 1 this year to answer for the crime.

… Then went to McDonald’s

But the very next day, officers were once more alerted to a situation involving him.

At 1.35pm on Monday August 11, an employee of McDonald’s in Peterhead called police over concerns that Muir was under the influence because he was slurring his words and, once again, falling asleep.

“A short time later, police attended and observed the accused to be within the car park sitting in the driver’s seat of the car,” Ms Kerr added.

“He was unsteady on his feet, having to hold on to the vehicle to stay upright. He was wearing pyjama bottoms, a zip-up jacket, and trainers only.”

She added officers noted he was “struggling” to form sentences.

They would later note that his eyes were red and dilated.

“Police were of the view he was heavily intoxicated,” Ms Kerr said.

Public safety concern noted by sheriff

Muir’s defence agent, Iain Jane, had asked the court to grant his client bail to allow him to keep his job ahead of background reports being drawn up by the social work department.

It prompted Sheriff Ian Anderson to query if that would present a “substantial risk”.

“I’m very much against remanding people if I can possibly avoid it,” the sheriff said.

“But it looks like Mr Muir is just not in control of things at the moment. Is there not a substantial risk if he’s allowed bail, this is just going to happen again?”

Mr Jane, who said his client was due to go offshore later this week, replied: “He’s had a night in police custody, my lord, so that’s reinforced to him how serious the matter is and the potential consequences that will follow.

“He is in employment and is due to, effectively, go offshore later this week. If that opportunity was denied to him, then that would lead to the loss of that employment.”

Branding Muir’s actions as a “loss of control”, Mr Jane also said his client had recently received treatment for depression and there were “ongoing” familial issues in the background.

Acquiescing to Mr Jane’s request, Sheriff Anderson warned Muir against getting back behind the wheel.

Banning him ahead of his return to court, he said: “If you’re found driving again there will be very serious consequences for you.

“I have had to assess the risk to the public. I accept the submission on your behalf but you have to realise that as well. You would be causing a tremendous risk to the public.”