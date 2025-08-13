Slurring and sleeping St Fergus electrician caught driving unfit twice in 24 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Slurring and sleeping St Fergus electrician caught driving unfit twice in 24 hours

Shaun Muir crashed his bike after taking cocaine and was released from custody - but was picked up by police again the next day.

By Jamie Ross
An offshore electrician from St Fergus has been banned from the roads after being caught driving while unfit twice in the space of 24 hours.

Shaun Muir appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Tuesday after spending the night in a police cell and admitted two charges of driving vehicles while not fit to do so.

The incidents happened at Scotstown Beach and the McDonald’s car park in Peterhead in the hours before his arrest.

The 27-year-old will now return to court in September to be sentenced after a sheriff called for background reports.

Crashed bike after taking cocaine

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr explained Muir, whose address was given as School Road, first came to the attention of police on Sunday August 10, when he had taken his motorbike to the beach.

But after crashing it a concerned member of the public contacted the emergency services.

Ms Kerr said: “At 1.15pm, a member of the public contacted the ambulance service stating she came across an unconscious male who was breathing.

“Two PCs attended and traced the accused, who was conscious and breathing, beside the motorbike and appeared under the influence of a substance.

“The police observed the accused to be unsteady on his feet, slurring speech, and repeatedly falling asleep mid-conversation.

“A roadside drug swipe was carried out, which indicated a positive result for cocaine.”

After being taken to Mintlaw Police Station, Muir would be released on undertaking with the instruction to go to court on September 1 this year to answer for the crime.

… Then went to McDonald’s

But the very next day, officers were once more alerted to a situation involving him.

At 1.35pm on Monday August 11, an employee of McDonald’s in Peterhead called police over concerns that Muir was under the influence because he was slurring his words and, once again, falling asleep.

“A short time later, police attended and observed the accused to be within the car park sitting in the driver’s seat of the car,” Ms Kerr added.

“He was unsteady on his feet, having to hold on to the vehicle to stay upright. He was wearing pyjama bottoms, a zip-up jacket, and trainers only.”

She added officers noted he was “struggling” to form sentences.

They would later note that his eyes were red and dilated.

“Police were of the view he was heavily intoxicated,” Ms Kerr said.

Public safety concern noted by sheriff

Muir’s defence agent, Iain Jane, had asked the court to grant his client bail to allow him to keep his job ahead of background reports being drawn up by the social work department.

It prompted Sheriff Ian Anderson to query if that would present a “substantial risk”.

“I’m very much against remanding people if I can possibly avoid it,” the sheriff said.

“But it looks like Mr Muir is just not in control of things at the moment. Is there not a substantial risk if he’s allowed bail, this is just going to happen again?”

Mr Jane, who said his client was due to go offshore later this week, replied: “He’s had a night in police custody, my lord, so that’s reinforced to him how serious the matter is and the potential consequences that will follow.

“He is in employment and is due to, effectively, go offshore later this week. If that opportunity was denied to him, then that would lead to the loss of that employment.”

Branding Muir’s actions as a “loss of control”, Mr Jane also said his client had recently received treatment for depression and there were “ongoing” familial issues in the background.

Acquiescing to Mr Jane’s request, Sheriff Anderson warned Muir against getting back behind the wheel.

Banning him ahead of his return to court, he said: “If you’re found driving again there will be very serious consequences for you.

“I have had to assess the risk to the public. I accept the submission on your behalf but you have to realise that as well. You would be causing a tremendous risk to the public.”

 