Crime & Courts

Former Aberdeen charity campaigner fined after racist rant at hotel receptionist

Sumon Hoque told the African woman 'go back to your own country' in an abusive outburst when she did not give him a napkin.

By Joanne Warnock
Sumon Hoque leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.
A former Labour MP candidate and Aberdeen community charity champion had admitted to racially abusing a hotel receptionist.

Sumon Hoque, 42, flew into a rage with the African woman at The Rox Hotel in the city after she didn’t give him a napkin.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Hoque – who was dropped by the Labour Party a decade ago when he was convicted of drink-driving – told the woman “go back to your own country’ during the racist rant.

Hoque, who also has previous convictions for abusive behaviour and was commended for his charity work with Aberdeen Muslims in 2021, admitted one charge of racial abuse. He is no longer associated with that charity.

Sumon Hoque has organised fundraising events in Aberdeen.

Fiscal Lindsay Shields said Hoque was known to the staff at the hotel, as he was living there at the time, October 30 last year.

Hoque had been using a microwave in the reception area when his outburst occurred.

Mr Shields said: “The female receptionist was checking another guest into the hotel when Hoque approached her, asking for a napkin.

“She told him she did not have any and he became verbally abusive – shouting and swearing at her.

‘Go back to your own country’

“He said she was ‘useless at your job’ and told her ‘nobody likes you here’.”

The court was told Hoque then told the woman to ‘go back to your own country’ and ‘go back to Mozambique’, Mr Shields added.

The fiscal said Hoque was “pacing back and forth in front of the reception desk” and the woman was frightened for the safety of not only herself, but the other hotel guests too.

Hoque pleaded guilty to acting in a manner which was racially aggravated, repeatedly shouting, swearing and being aggressive, whilst uttering racially offensive remarks towards the female.

Speaking on his behalf, John McLeod said his client accepted full responsibility for his behaviour, after a phone recording of the incident was disclosed as evidence.

Mr McLeod said Hoque was now living and working in Bolton and was able to pay a financial penalty.

‘An unpleasant incident’

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said he would impose a fine, as there may be difficulty in imposing and enforcing an order in England.

Sheriff Buchanan did not read out the contents of Hoque’s background report, but said: “Your report has various things to say, but it does not amount to mitigation – although it gives an indication of your frame of mind.

“This was obviously quite an unpleasant incident, and I notice that you have previous convictions for abusive behaviour.

“So far as these circumstances as concerned – a significant fine is required.”

Hoque, of Bridgeman Street, Bolton, was fined £640 and ordered to repay it at £100 per month.

