Man accused of causing five-year-old boy’s death in crash near Inverness Airport

David Geddes denies careless driving in the collision that resulted in the death of Theo Crampsey, from Ardersier.

By Jenni Gee
Youngster Theo Crampsey died in hospital after a crash near Inverness Airport.
Theo Crampsey died in a crash near Inverness Airport.

A Culloden man is set to stand trial accused of causing the death of a young boy by careless driving.

Five-year-old Theo Crampsey, from Ardersier, died in hospital following the crash near Inverness Airport in March 2023.

David Geddes denies the charge and will stand trial accused of causing Theo’s death by careless driving.

A trial has been set down for January of next year.

Accused not present in court

Geddes, 56, was not present at yesterday’s pre-trial hearing at Inverness Sheriff Court, where the trial date was set.

Geddes is facing a charge that, on March 6 2023, he caused Theo’s death by driving his Vauxhall Insignia without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road.

The charge alleges that, at the junction of the B9030 and the road to the Dalcross Industrial Estate, Geddes failed to maintain proper observations and, without first coming to a stop, turned right and drove across the opposing carriageway without first ensuring there was a safe gap to do so.

Charge alleges man cut corner

It further alleges that Geddes cut the corner, failed to give way to a Peugeot 208  travelling in the oncoming westbound lane and caused a collision.

According to the allegation, both cars were damaged as a result of the collision and Theo, a back-seat passenger in the Peugeot, subsequently died. Theo’s mum, Leann, and another child passenger were also injured.

Geddes, of Moray Park Terrace, Culloden, is now set to stand trial in January of next year, with a further pre-trial hearing due to call in November.