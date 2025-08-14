Aberdeen man placed under supervision for stalking and domestic abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man placed under supervision for stalking and domestic abuse

Charges of rape against Paul Stewart were found to be not proven by a jury at the High Court in Aberdeen in June.

By Joanne Warnock
Paul Stewart outside court in Aberdeen, where he was sentenced for domestic abuse, stalking and controlling behaviour.
Paul Stewart wept as he left dock following the four-day trial.

An Aberdeen man has been placed under supervision after he was convicted of stalking and domestic abuse.

Charges of rape against Paul Stewart were found to be not proven by a jury at the High Court in Aberdeen in June.

The 27-year-old had said his two female complainers had “conspired against him” and said the sex had been consensual.

Stewart was convicted of domestic abuse by harassing one woman and “bombarding” her with text messages, conceding under oath that the number of messages he sent was “excessive”.

Stalking and controlling behaviour

The jury took just over an hour to find Stewart not proven on the two charges of rape, and guilty by a majority of the charges of domestic abuse and stalking and controlling behaviour.

Stewart, of Kincorth Land, Aberdeen, was convicted of controlling one woman by isolating her from her friends and family, seizing her by the neck, pinning her against a wall and brandishing a knife at her.

He was further convicted of monitoring and controlling the movements of another woman, and repeatedly and excessively contacting her on text messages and social media platforms.

Accepts jury’s verdict

Appearing for sentencing, Stewart’s defence counsel, Gareth Reid, said his client now accepted he had been convicted of domestically abusive behaviours.

“He was convicted of much less serious matters,” said Mr Reid. “He accepts the verdict of the jury – it has taken him some time to come to terms with that.

“He now accepts that he is not the victim in all this – and the complainers who have been the victims of abusive behaviour.”

Mr Reid went on to tell the court that his client had struggled with his mental and physical health, but was hoping to get back to work soon, asking for a community-based disposal.

Sentencing

Judge Graham Buchanan said to Stewart: “The matters for which you have been convicted are still serious, but you have no previous convictions of any significance.

“I have reached the conclusion that the statutory test for the imposition of custody has not been met in this case.

“In light of your acquittal for the very serious charges, I am satisfied I can deal with this today by way of a community disposal.”

The judge placed Stewart under a Community Payback Order with supervision for 18 months and ordered that he carry out 250 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

He also imposed a non-harassment order for both Stewart’s victims for an indefinite period.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.