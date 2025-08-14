Aberdeen man placed under supervision for stalking and domestic abuse

An Aberdeen man has been placed under supervision after he was convicted of stalking and domestic abuse.

Charges of rape against Paul Stewart were found to be not proven by a jury at the High Court in Aberdeen in June.

The 27-year-old had said his two female complainers had “conspired against him” and said the sex had been consensual.

Stewart was convicted of domestic abuse by harassing one woman and “bombarding” her with text messages, conceding under oath that the number of messages he sent was “excessive”.

Stalking and controlling behaviour

The jury took just over an hour to find Stewart not proven on the two charges of rape, and guilty by a majority of the charges of domestic abuse and stalking and controlling behaviour.

Stewart, of Kincorth Land, Aberdeen, was convicted of controlling one woman by isolating her from her friends and family, seizing her by the neck, pinning her against a wall and brandishing a knife at her.

He was further convicted of monitoring and controlling the movements of another woman, and repeatedly and excessively contacting her on text messages and social media platforms.

Accepts jury’s verdict

Appearing for sentencing, Stewart’s defence counsel, Gareth Reid, said his client now accepted he had been convicted of domestically abusive behaviours.

“He was convicted of much less serious matters,” said Mr Reid. “He accepts the verdict of the jury – it has taken him some time to come to terms with that.

“He now accepts that he is not the victim in all this – and the complainers who have been the victims of abusive behaviour.”

Mr Reid went on to tell the court that his client had struggled with his mental and physical health, but was hoping to get back to work soon, asking for a community-based disposal.

Sentencing

Judge Graham Buchanan said to Stewart: “The matters for which you have been convicted are still serious, but you have no previous convictions of any significance.

“I have reached the conclusion that the statutory test for the imposition of custody has not been met in this case.

“In light of your acquittal for the very serious charges, I am satisfied I can deal with this today by way of a community disposal.”

The judge placed Stewart under a Community Payback Order with supervision for 18 months and ordered that he carry out 250 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

He also imposed a non-harassment order for both Stewart’s victims for an indefinite period.

