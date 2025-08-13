Angry ex caught on camera smashing woman’s car windows

A man who was caught on camera smashing windows on his ex-partner’s car later sent messages vowing: “I’ll be back tonight to torch it.”

Ryan Hansen’s ex didn’t answer the door when he called at her home one evening – but when she looked outside the next morning, two windows on her car had been smashed.

A review of CCTV confirmed that her former partner had been responsible for the damage.

Hansen, 28, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit wilful or reckless damage of the woman’s property as well as sending threatening messages.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that it was around 11.50pm on July 18 this year that the front doorbell sounded at the woman’s home in Nigg.

She said: “She did not attend at the door as she was not expecting anyone. She checked the camera and saw her ex-partner – the now accused – standing outside.”

At around 8.45am the woman looked out of the window and saw her vehicle’s driver’s side window was smashed.

Window smash caught on CCTV

A check of Ring doorbell footage captured Hansen in the act.

The woman reported the incident to police, and also explained that she had received an email from Hansen, which referenced his knowledge that the area was covered by CCTV.

“She found the email threatening,” Ms Gray said.

The court heard Hansen also contacted the woman’s sister on Snapchat and told her: “I’ll be cleaning nothing, I’ll be back tonight to torch it.”

Solicitor Patrick O’Dea, for Hansen, told the court his client had acted out of “frustration” over family issues.

He said: “He went to the house in the early evening. He knew the complainer was present, he knew she was ignoring him.

“In frustration, he smashed the car window.”

Court hears of ex’s ‘regret’

He added: “He does regret that behaviour.”

The prosecutor was unable to provide the court with an estimate of the cost of the damage to two windows. However, speaking through Mr O’Dea, Hansen – a mechanic – volunteered from the dock that it would be around £40 for a window and £250 for fitting.

Sheriff Mark Lindsay ordered Hansen, of Gordon Terrace, Invergordon, to pay the woman £1,000 in compensation and imposed a non-harassment order preventing him from contacting her – except in specific circumstances – for three years.