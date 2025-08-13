Angry ex caught on camera smashing woman’s car windows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Angry ex caught on camera smashing woman’s car windows

Ryan Hansen later sent messages vowing: "I'll be back tonight to torch it."

By Jenni Gee
Tain Sheriff Court, where Ryan Hansen admitted to smashing his ex-partner's car windows.
A man who was caught on camera smashing windows on his ex-partner’s car later sent messages vowing: “I’ll be back tonight to torch it.”

Ryan Hansen’s ex didn’t answer the door when he called at her home one evening – but when she looked outside the next morning, two windows on her car had been smashed.

A review of CCTV confirmed that her former partner had been responsible for the damage.

Hansen, 28, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit wilful or reckless damage of the woman’s property as well as sending threatening messages.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that it was around 11.50pm on July 18 this year that the front doorbell sounded at the woman’s home in Nigg.

She said: “She did not attend at the door as she was not expecting anyone. She checked the camera and saw her ex-partner – the now accused – standing outside.”

At around 8.45am the woman looked out of the window and saw her vehicle’s driver’s side window was smashed.

Window smash caught on CCTV

A check of Ring doorbell footage captured Hansen in the act.

The woman reported the incident to police, and also explained that she had received an email from Hansen, which referenced his knowledge that the area was covered by CCTV.

“She found the email threatening,” Ms Gray said.

The court heard Hansen also contacted the woman’s sister on Snapchat and told her: “I’ll be cleaning nothing, I’ll be back tonight to torch it.”

Solicitor Patrick O’Dea, for Hansen, told the court his client had acted out of “frustration” over family issues.

He said: “He went to the house in the early evening. He knew the complainer was present, he knew she was ignoring him.

“In frustration, he smashed the car window.”

Court hears of ex’s ‘regret’

He added: “He does regret that behaviour.”

The prosecutor was unable to provide the court with an estimate of the cost of the damage to two windows. However, speaking through Mr O’Dea, Hansen – a mechanic – volunteered from the dock that it would be around £40 for a window and £250 for fitting.

Sheriff Mark Lindsay ordered Hansen, of Gordon Terrace, Invergordon, to pay the woman £1,000 in compensation and imposed a non-harassment order preventing him from contacting her – except in specific circumstances – for three years.