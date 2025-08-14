Remorseless Aberdeen rapist maintains he was ‘victim’ as judge sends him to jail

A convicted rapist continues to maintain he is the victim of a conspiracy against him, a court has heard.

Andrew Dow, 32, was convicted of several charges related to rape and attempted rape following a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

A jury of nine men and six women took just under four hours to return their verdicts against the accountant.

Dow was initially on trial accused of raping three women, but the Crown dropped the case in relation to one and the jury found the case not proven in the other.

But the jury returned a verdict of guilty by majority in relation to the repeated rape of the third woman.

Appearing by video link on Wednesday to be sentenced following social work reports on his background circumstances, the court heard Dow, who is also a trained chef, continued to deny he had done anything wrong.

But his claims held little sway with the judge, who ordered him to spend more than eight years behind bars.

‘You regard yourself as a victim’

Sentencing Dow, whose address was given as Falklands Gardens, to eight years and 11 months, Judge William Summers branded his crimes as “profoundly troubling”.

“On the complainer’s evidence, they were committed against a backdrop of coercive, controlling behaviour,” the judge said.

“It is of concern, but perhaps unsurprising, that you continue to deny any responsibility for your offending.

“You contend that the allegations have been made up and that two of the complainers conspired against you.

“You regard yourself as a victim. You have no insight in relation to the harm your offending has caused, and you are assessed as being a high risk [for] reoffending.

“There is no appropriate alternative to the imposition of a custodial sentence.”

Dow, who sat silently throughout the hearing, closed his eyes when he heard the length of his prison term.

Little mitigation offered by the defence

Defence counsel Mark Stewart KC, representing Dow, spoke briefly to offer what mitigation he could for his client ahead of sentencing.

Referencing Dow’s qualifications and working life, Mr Stewart said: “I don’t think, my lord, there’s much I can say in relation to the offences themselves, given the fact that Mr Dow maintains the position of innocence.

“That position is one to which he is, obviously, entitled.

“Although he maintains his innocence, he does appreciate and understand the consequences of offending of the nature of these charges, should they be practiced upon individuals.”

Previous conviction for sexual act against sleeping woman

Dow also had a previous conviction for touching a woman when she was sleeping and uploading a video of the sex assault to a pornographic website.

That woman, who gave evidence during his trial in July, told the court that a year after her relationship with Dow had ended, he had sent her a link to a video of himself touching her private parts while she slept.

“He told me he couldn’t remember the login details,” the woman said when she was asked what Dow did when he was asked for it to be deleted from the pornographic website.