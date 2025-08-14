Watch: Careless driver’s A9 near-miss caught on dashcam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Watch: Careless driver’s A9 near-miss caught on dashcam

Megan Oliver was on the wrong side of the road on a blind bend after an A9 overtake went wrong, Tain Sheriff Court was told.

By Jenni Gee
Megan Oliver just manages to get back into the correct lane. Image: COPFS
A careless driver found herself in the dock after a near miss on the A9 was caught on dashcam.

Megan Oliver rounded a blind bend between Golspie and Helmsdale on the wrong side of the road, after failing to complete an overtaking manoeuvre.

A sheriff accepted that Oliver’s attempts to reenter her own lane had been “thwarted” by another driver.

Oliver, 26, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of careless driving in relation to the near-miss on June 12 last year.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver stated that around 11am on that date that the witness was heading north on the A9 with a 12-week-old baby on board.

Ms Silver said: “There was no other vehicles ahead. As she was navigating a left-hand blind bend she observed a grey Audi travelling south, attempting to overtake at least two vehicles on the bend.

Watch the careless overtake

“She has had to swerve and brake to avoid a collision and injury to herself and her child,” Ms Silver said.

The court heard that the woman’s braking was so harsh, it triggered a collision assist message on her dashboard.

The court was played dashcam footage of the incident, on which the driver could be heard to exclaim: “Oh God!” in the aftermath of the incident.

Solicitor Rory Gowans told the court his client’s initial manoeuvre was “not particularly clever”.

He continued: “Whilst she accepts that she should not have attempted the manoeuvre,  she had overtaken the first vehicle, but the second vehicle decided to accelerate and decelerate with her, blocking her from getting in.”

He said: “It does appear that her attempts to rectify were somewhat thwarted by a third party.

“It is accepted that she certainly shouldn’t have gone out in the first place.

“It is with some considerable regret that she finds herself here.”

Second vehicle ‘made things difficult’

Sheriff Mark Linsday told Oliver: “I have taken into account your explanation as to why the near miss occurred – the second vehicle that made things difficult for you being able to get back on to your side of the road before reaching the blind corner.

Referencing the dashcam footage, he continued: “You do appear to be forcing your way back in with the other vehicle blocking you.”

He told Oliver, of Mountpleasant, Thurso: “Disqualification isn’t called for here.”

He instead imposed six penalty points and fined the careless driver £1,275, telling her: “Even allowing for the other vehicle’s misbehaviour, it was an unwise overtaking manoeuvre.”