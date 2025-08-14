Watch: Careless driver’s A9 near-miss caught on dashcam

A careless driver found herself in the dock after a near miss on the A9 was caught on dashcam.

Megan Oliver rounded a blind bend between Golspie and Helmsdale on the wrong side of the road, after failing to complete an overtaking manoeuvre.

A sheriff accepted that Oliver’s attempts to reenter her own lane had been “thwarted” by another driver.

Oliver, 26, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of careless driving in relation to the near-miss on June 12 last year.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver stated that around 11am on that date that the witness was heading north on the A9 with a 12-week-old baby on board.

Ms Silver said: “There was no other vehicles ahead. As she was navigating a left-hand blind bend she observed a grey Audi travelling south, attempting to overtake at least two vehicles on the bend.

Watch the careless overtake

“She has had to swerve and brake to avoid a collision and injury to herself and her child,” Ms Silver said.

The court heard that the woman’s braking was so harsh, it triggered a collision assist message on her dashboard.

The court was played dashcam footage of the incident, on which the driver could be heard to exclaim: “Oh God!” in the aftermath of the incident.

Solicitor Rory Gowans told the court his client’s initial manoeuvre was “not particularly clever”.

He continued: “Whilst she accepts that she should not have attempted the manoeuvre, she had overtaken the first vehicle, but the second vehicle decided to accelerate and decelerate with her, blocking her from getting in.”

He said: “It does appear that her attempts to rectify were somewhat thwarted by a third party.

“It is accepted that she certainly shouldn’t have gone out in the first place.

“It is with some considerable regret that she finds herself here.”

Second vehicle ‘made things difficult’

Sheriff Mark Linsday told Oliver: “I have taken into account your explanation as to why the near miss occurred – the second vehicle that made things difficult for you being able to get back on to your side of the road before reaching the blind corner.

Referencing the dashcam footage, he continued: “You do appear to be forcing your way back in with the other vehicle blocking you.”

He told Oliver, of Mountpleasant, Thurso: “Disqualification isn’t called for here.”

He instead imposed six penalty points and fined the careless driver £1,275, telling her: “Even allowing for the other vehicle’s misbehaviour, it was an unwise overtaking manoeuvre.”