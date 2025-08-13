Dons fan who shouted sectarian abuse at Celtic supporters thought it was ‘football banter’

An Aberdeen fan went on a sectarian tirade towards Celtic supporters at a Scottish League Cup semi-final.

Mitchell Argo, 22, hurled abuse at the rival crowd in Hampden Park on November 2 2024.

The Dons faced off against their Glasgow opponents in a match the Hoops went on to win 6-0.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard that Argo thought it was “football banter” when he shouted abuse towards the Celtic fans, such as “f***ing fenian b******s.”

He also said: “f***ing paedo fenian b******s”, “f***ing fenian weegie c***s,” and “I will kill you f***ing paedo.”

Argo, of Aberdeen, pleaded guilty today to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, which was stated to be a hate crime.

Dons fan was intoxicated

Darren Fleming, defending, told the court that Argo – whose dad was a volunteer with Aberdeen FC – failed in his attempt to get an absolute discharge, which would see the offence not appear on his client’s criminal record.

The solicitor advocate stated that Argo got “caught up in what he considered to be football banter”.

The lawyer added that his client – now a former season ticket holder – has attended two further games between the two clubs without incident.

Sheriff Jonathan Guy ordered delivery driver Argo to do 45 hours of unpaid work but did not impose a football banning order.

The sheriff said: “There is a clear need to punish people to deter them from offending in this manner.

“The fact you were intoxicated is an aggravating factor.

“You said these things near opposing fans, which could have caused a possibly very serious incident – your culpability is high.”