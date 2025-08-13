Dons fan who shouted sectarian abuse at Celtic supporters thought it was ‘football banter’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Dons fan who shouted sectarian abuse at Celtic supporters thought it was ‘football banter’

Mitchell Argo, 22, hurled abuse at his rivals during last year's Scottish League Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

By Connor Gordon
Aberdeen players applaud the fans at full-time after the Premier Sports Cup semi-final match between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park, on November 2, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. Image: SNS.
Mitchell Argo was in the crowd at Aberdeen's Hampden match against Celtic last November.

An Aberdeen fan went on a sectarian tirade towards Celtic supporters at a Scottish League Cup semi-final.

Mitchell Argo, 22, hurled abuse at the rival crowd in Hampden Park on November 2 2024.

The Dons faced off against their Glasgow opponents in a match the Hoops went on to win 6-0.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard that Argo thought it was “football banter” when he shouted abuse towards the Celtic fans, such as “f***ing fenian b******s.”

He also said: “f***ing paedo fenian b******s”, “f***ing fenian weegie c***s,” and “I will kill you f***ing paedo.”

Argo, of Aberdeen, pleaded guilty today to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, which was stated to be a hate crime.

Dons fan was intoxicated

Darren Fleming, defending, told the court that Argo – whose dad was a volunteer with Aberdeen FC – failed in his attempt to get an absolute discharge, which would see the offence not appear on his client’s criminal record.

The solicitor advocate stated that Argo got “caught up in what he considered to be football banter”.

The lawyer added that his client – now a former season ticket holder – has attended two further games between the two clubs without incident.

Sheriff Jonathan Guy ordered delivery driver Argo to do 45 hours of unpaid work but did not impose a football banning order.

The sheriff said: “There is a clear need to punish people to deter them from offending in this manner.

“The fact you were intoxicated is an aggravating factor.

“You said these things near opposing fans, which could have caused a possibly very serious incident – your culpability is high.”

 