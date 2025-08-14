McLaren supercar driver caused four vehicle crash on NC500

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McLaren supercar driver caused four vehicle crash on NC500

Richard Montlake's "mistimed overtake" caused an oncoming car to brake so hard that four vehicles were involved in collisions as a result.

By Jenni Gee
Richard Montlake drove his McLaren carelessly. Image: Facebook
A supercar driver’s careless overtake caused a collision involving four vehicles on the A9, a court has heard.

Richard Montlake was travelling in convoy with other McLaren drivers when his manoeuvre on the NC500 route caused an oncoming vehicle to brake harshly.

The resulting chain reaction saw two vans, a car and a lorry all involved in collisions.

Montlake’s solicitor told the court his client was “unaware” of the issues his driving had caused, only learning about it later that day when police caught up with him in Thurso.

Montlake, 46, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of careless driving in relation to the incident on September 17 of last year.

McLaren driver unaware of crashes

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver explained the day was sunny and dry with good visibility when the incident happened about a mile north of the Dornoch Bridge.

She said it was around 1.30pm that the driver of a Volkswagen Caddy van heading south on the A9 near the Cuthill junction noticed “a group of sports cars coming towards him” in the distance.

She said the van driver was travelling at 50mph with three vehicles following him when he saw the yellow McLaren driven by Montlake cross into his lane to overtake “multiple vehicles”.

Ms Silver said: “He has seen this in the distance and observed the McLaren in his carriageway not moving back into his own lane and carrying out this overtake.”

As a result, the driver was forced to perform “emergency braking” to avoid contact with the McLaren.

“He had to brake hard as it looked to him that the McLaren was going to collide with his vehicle,” Ms Silver told Sheriff Mark Lindsay.

The court heard that a Renault Traffic van travelling behind the VW also had to brake with “firm pressure” but “did not stop in time” and collided with the first car.

A Ford Fiesta following the Renault did manage to stop in time, but was then shunted into the vehicle in front by a DAF tanker, which had not been able to do the same.

All the vehicles sustained minor damage to bumpers, while the Ford Fiesta also suffered a broken rear windscreen.

No one was injured in the crash and police were called.

Bright yellow McLaren

After learning that a yellow McLaren was involved, Ms Silver said, officers later caught up with Montlake at a filling station in Thurso, where he was informed of the pending charges.

Sheriff Lindsay commented: “A yellow McLaren would be rather easy to trace.”

The sheriff then questioned whether the Crown accepted his claim that Montlake was unaware of the crash: “If you have got two friends that were travelling behind surely they would have seen?”

But solicitor Richard Freeman, for Montlake, told the court: “My client had no knowlege of this incident taking place and was stopped over four hours after this incident.”

He continued: “Over four hours later, the police approached him and told him he was involved in a crash. He was shocked at that suggestion and has been wrestling with it ever since.

“There was a yellow McLaren involved. He had to accept that it must have been his vehicle involved. It is on that basis that he has tendered his plea.”

Sheriff Lindsay mused: “The Crown narration has described a near-miss, one would have thought he might have remembered a near-miss unless that is something quite common for Mr Montlake?”

A mistimed overtake

Mr Freeman told the sheriff that, despite the fact that his client was driving a “high power vehicle” and overtaking, there was “no suggestion”  that he was driving at excessive speed.

He said: “What it really comes down to is an error of judgment where he first started the overtake.

“He just miscalculated how long it would take for him to get back in,” he said, adding: “Thankfully, there was no collision between him and the other driver.”

Sheriff Lindsay told Montlake: “You have no criminal convictions and a clean driving licence.  I have taken into account the locus –  a stretch of road that is safe to overtake on. There is no excessive speed.

“I accept that this was simply a mistimed overtaking manoeuvre.”

He imposed six penalty points and fined self-employed mortgage advisor Montlake, of Broad Walk, Wilmslow, Cheshire, £2075.