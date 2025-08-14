McLaren supercar driver caused four vehicle crash on NC500

A supercar driver’s careless overtake caused a collision involving four vehicles on the A9, a court has heard.

Richard Montlake was travelling in convoy with other McLaren drivers when his manoeuvre on the NC500 route caused an oncoming vehicle to brake harshly.

The resulting chain reaction saw two vans, a car and a lorry all involved in collisions.

Montlake’s solicitor told the court his client was “unaware” of the issues his driving had caused, only learning about it later that day when police caught up with him in Thurso.

Montlake, 46, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of careless driving in relation to the incident on September 17 of last year.

McLaren driver unaware of crashes

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver explained the day was sunny and dry with good visibility when the incident happened about a mile north of the Dornoch Bridge.

She said it was around 1.30pm that the driver of a Volkswagen Caddy van heading south on the A9 near the Cuthill junction noticed “a group of sports cars coming towards him” in the distance.

She said the van driver was travelling at 50mph with three vehicles following him when he saw the yellow McLaren driven by Montlake cross into his lane to overtake “multiple vehicles”.

Ms Silver said: “He has seen this in the distance and observed the McLaren in his carriageway not moving back into his own lane and carrying out this overtake.”

As a result, the driver was forced to perform “emergency braking” to avoid contact with the McLaren.

“He had to brake hard as it looked to him that the McLaren was going to collide with his vehicle,” Ms Silver told Sheriff Mark Lindsay.

The court heard that a Renault Traffic van travelling behind the VW also had to brake with “firm pressure” but “did not stop in time” and collided with the first car.

A Ford Fiesta following the Renault did manage to stop in time, but was then shunted into the vehicle in front by a DAF tanker, which had not been able to do the same.

All the vehicles sustained minor damage to bumpers, while the Ford Fiesta also suffered a broken rear windscreen.

No one was injured in the crash and police were called.

Bright yellow McLaren

After learning that a yellow McLaren was involved, Ms Silver said, officers later caught up with Montlake at a filling station in Thurso, where he was informed of the pending charges.

Sheriff Lindsay commented: “A yellow McLaren would be rather easy to trace.”

The sheriff then questioned whether the Crown accepted his claim that Montlake was unaware of the crash: “If you have got two friends that were travelling behind surely they would have seen?”

But solicitor Richard Freeman, for Montlake, told the court: “My client had no knowlege of this incident taking place and was stopped over four hours after this incident.”

He continued: “Over four hours later, the police approached him and told him he was involved in a crash. He was shocked at that suggestion and has been wrestling with it ever since.

“There was a yellow McLaren involved. He had to accept that it must have been his vehicle involved. It is on that basis that he has tendered his plea.”

Sheriff Lindsay mused: “The Crown narration has described a near-miss, one would have thought he might have remembered a near-miss unless that is something quite common for Mr Montlake?”

A mistimed overtake

Mr Freeman told the sheriff that, despite the fact that his client was driving a “high power vehicle” and overtaking, there was “no suggestion” that he was driving at excessive speed.

He said: “What it really comes down to is an error of judgment where he first started the overtake.

“He just miscalculated how long it would take for him to get back in,” he said, adding: “Thankfully, there was no collision between him and the other driver.”

Sheriff Lindsay told Montlake: “You have no criminal convictions and a clean driving licence. I have taken into account the locus – a stretch of road that is safe to overtake on. There is no excessive speed.

“I accept that this was simply a mistimed overtaking manoeuvre.”

He imposed six penalty points and fined self-employed mortgage advisor Montlake, of Broad Walk, Wilmslow, Cheshire, £2075.