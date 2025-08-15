Man jailed for carrying knife for third time … and wants his mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man jailed for carrying knife for third time … and wants his mum

Liam Garden, 22, was shocked at being taken into custody and cried out: "Let me speak to my mum."

By Joanne Warnock
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Laurencekirk man caught carrying a knife for a third time cried out for his mum as he was jailed.

Liam Garden appeared shocked at the sentencing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and yelled that he wanted to speak to his mum as he was led away from the dock.

The 22-year-old was stopped by police whilst driving an electric motorbike on Aberdeen’s Ashgrove Road in October 2023.

Fiscal depute Emma Peterson told the court that Garden was pulled over at around 2pm on October 10 and a drugs search was carried out.

Eight-inch blade found in his pocket

During the search they found an eight-inch knife in Garden’s back trouser pocket.

The court was told Garden had two previous convictions for possessing knives, in 2023 and 2021.

Garden admitted one charge of having a knife in public while on bail for a similar charge.

His address in court papers was given as Fordyce Place in Laurencekirk.

Previous convictions for same offence

The court heard Garden was placed under a Community Payback Order for the bailed offence and was currently carrying out unpaid work.

Speaking for Garden, Sam Milligan said his client had the knife for “his own protection”.

“He has taken a shake to himself,” Mr Milligan explained. “He is trying to live a more pro-social lifestyle.

“He has complied with his order and has complied with his Restriction of Liberty Order.”

Last year Garden was tagged for causing damage to Aberdeen Grammar School and a post office.

Serious offence with risk of death

However, Sheriff Graham Buchanan decided custody was the only option for Garden.

He said: “I have to be quite frank – this would be a go-straight-to-jail case if you were older.

“You told the author of your report that you had this knife for your own protection – it wasn’t for laying carpets or whatever.

“People who go around public places with knives pose a serious risk of injury or worse – death.

Man cries out for mum

“This is a concerning matter because this is the third time you have appeared before the court charged with having a knife.

“I am bound to take into consideration the young person’s sentencing guidelines.

“But this matter is of such seriousness – the only appropriate disposal is a prison sentence.”

As Garden was sentenced to 13 months imprisonment, and as he left the dock he cried out: “Let me speak to my mum.”

Appearing shocked by the sentence, Garden, whose family were not sitting in the public gallery but outside in the corridor, reiterated his request to see his mum as he was led away.