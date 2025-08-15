Man jailed for carrying knife for third time … and wants his mum

A Laurencekirk man caught carrying a knife for a third time cried out for his mum as he was jailed.

Liam Garden appeared shocked at the sentencing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and yelled that he wanted to speak to his mum as he was led away from the dock.

The 22-year-old was stopped by police whilst driving an electric motorbike on Aberdeen’s Ashgrove Road in October 2023.

Fiscal depute Emma Peterson told the court that Garden was pulled over at around 2pm on October 10 and a drugs search was carried out.

Eight-inch blade found in his pocket

During the search they found an eight-inch knife in Garden’s back trouser pocket.

The court was told Garden had two previous convictions for possessing knives, in 2023 and 2021.

Garden admitted one charge of having a knife in public while on bail for a similar charge.

His address in court papers was given as Fordyce Place in Laurencekirk.

Previous convictions for same offence

The court heard Garden was placed under a Community Payback Order for the bailed offence and was currently carrying out unpaid work.

Speaking for Garden, Sam Milligan said his client had the knife for “his own protection”.

“He has taken a shake to himself,” Mr Milligan explained. “He is trying to live a more pro-social lifestyle.

“He has complied with his order and has complied with his Restriction of Liberty Order.”

Last year Garden was tagged for causing damage to Aberdeen Grammar School and a post office.

Serious offence with risk of death

However, Sheriff Graham Buchanan decided custody was the only option for Garden.

He said: “I have to be quite frank – this would be a go-straight-to-jail case if you were older.

“You told the author of your report that you had this knife for your own protection – it wasn’t for laying carpets or whatever.

“People who go around public places with knives pose a serious risk of injury or worse – death.

Man cries out for mum

“This is a concerning matter because this is the third time you have appeared before the court charged with having a knife.

“I am bound to take into consideration the young person’s sentencing guidelines.

“But this matter is of such seriousness – the only appropriate disposal is a prison sentence.”

As Garden was sentenced to 13 months imprisonment, and as he left the dock he cried out: “Let me speak to my mum.”

Appearing shocked by the sentence, Garden, whose family were not sitting in the public gallery but outside in the corridor, reiterated his request to see his mum as he was led away.