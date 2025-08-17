Aberdeen businessman accused of slingshot attacks at luxury flats

An Aberdeen financial advisor is to stand trial accused of slingshot attacks at a luxury flats development.

Adam Sinclair, 47, has been charged with recklessly damaging Bayview House on Queen’s Road in the west end of the city.

It is alleged Sinclair damaged a number of windows using a slingshot earlier this year.

He denies all the charges.

Luxury development

The property – once the home of Aberdeen Grammar’s rugby club – is part of the luxury Bayview Estates development by Diamond Property Developments Ltd.

Sinclair, whose address on court papers was given as Wrights Lane, Aberdeen, is further alleged to have discharged a slingshot to the danger of the public.

The charge states he carried out the attack between May 22 and June 3 this year, and that he was then in possession of the offensive weapon – a slingshot – at Kittybrewster Police Station.

A trial date was set for later this year.

