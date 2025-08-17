Crime & Courts Aberdeen businessman accused of slingshot attacks at luxury flats Financial advisor Adam Sinclair, 47, denied damaging windows at the Queen Road development and will stand trial. By Joanne Warnock August 17 2025, 4:30 pm August 17 2025, 4:30 pm Share Aberdeen businessman accused of slingshot attacks at luxury flats Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/6827918/adam-sinclair-slingshot-incident/ Copy Link The alleged slingshot attacks took place at the Bayview House on Queens Road. Image: Kenny Elrick An Aberdeen financial advisor is to stand trial accused of slingshot attacks at a luxury flats development. Adam Sinclair, 47, has been charged with recklessly damaging Bayview House on Queen’s Road in the west end of the city. It is alleged Sinclair damaged a number of windows using a slingshot earlier this year. He denies all the charges. The alleged slingshot attacks happened at Bayview House on Queens Road. Image: Kenny Elrick Luxury development The property – once the home of Aberdeen Grammar’s rugby club – is part of the luxury Bayview Estates development by Diamond Property Developments Ltd. Sinclair, whose address on court papers was given as Wrights Lane, Aberdeen, is further alleged to have discharged a slingshot to the danger of the public. The charge states he carried out the attack between May 22 and June 3 this year, and that he was then in possession of the offensive weapon – a slingshot – at Kittybrewster Police Station. A trial date was set for later this year. For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.