Aberdeen man in the dock accused of murdering Austin Ironside

A 46-year-old Aberdeen man appeared in court today accused of murdering Austin Ironside.

Austin, 25, was found seriously injured on Skene Street in the city centre on Sunday August 3 and died in hospital two days later.

Last Friday, and following a post-mortem, Police Scotland announced that the death was being treated as suspicious.

Scott Adams appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this afternoon, facing a charge of murder and robbery.

He made no plea to the charge and was remanded in custody.

Austin lived in the city and is understood to have gone to Torry Academy.

Austin’s family has also shared a statement through the police, saying they are “devastated” by their loss.

They said: “Austin was popular with friends across the city and would do anything to help others.

“He was always smiling and his infectious laugh brought light into the lives of everyone who knew him.

“We are all devastated by what has happened and would like privacy at this terrible time.”