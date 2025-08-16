Aberdeen man jailed for domestic abuse and threatening to kill partner

A domestic abuser who bit his partner on her face and threatened to kill her has been jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Sean Craig, 36, admitted to abusing his ex-partner at various places in Aberdeenshire last year, just after he was released from prison for a different conviction.

One of the conditions of his release was that he was not to enter Banchory, however, Craig failed to abide by that and was also convicted of breaching bail.

Toxic relationship

The court heard how Craig and his former partner had a “toxic” relationship – one that has since ended.

Fiscal depute Emme Peterson told the court the couple had been arguing as Craig had been accusing the woman of being unfaithful.

He had access to the woman’s phone and began looking through her text messages.

Ms Peterson explained: “[Craig] deleted messages between him and the complainer and started to shout at her and threaten to drag her through the house by her feet and ‘batter’ her.

“The accused then pushed the complainer on her shoulders, causing her to fall to the ground – he also ended up on the ground.

“The complainer managed to get up and asked the accused why he was being so controlling.

Controlling behaviour

“In response, he asked why she was ‘screaming like a battered wife for all the neighbours to hear’.

“He then left the room. The complainer fled – running to a friend’s house nearby.”

On another occasion outside a shop in Banchory, Craig attacked the woman by grabbing her by the neck of her jacket, pulling her in close towards him.

He repeatedly said “what the f*** have you done” and “get home now, I’m going to f****** kill you”.

Bit her on the face

Ms Peterson continued: “As complainer tried to get away, the accused pulled her in closer and bit her on her face on her left jawline, cheek area.”

Staff members inside the shop saw the incident and noted the woman was distressed and screaming “help me”, the court heard.

Ms Peterson said: “The complainer sustained a large red bite mark on her jawline, cheek area, which left imprinted teeth marks. It didn’t require medical treatment.”

Speaking on behalf of Craig, Paul Barnett told the court his client knew the relationship had been unhealthy.

“When it was good, it was very good – but when it was bad it was toxic,” he said.

Mr Barnett went on to say Craig “deeply regrets” the way he acted and any injury caused.

Disgraceful behaviour

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said Craig’s behaviour was “disgraceful” and said: “You have what can only be described as an atrocious record.

“For matters involving violence, domestic abuse and stalking – which resulted in a significant sentence of imprisonment.

“You now appear on a domestic aggravation and the incident which stands out relates to disgraceful behaviour – one of violence concerning the biting of the complainer on the face.

“You did that at a time when you were not supposed to even be in Banchory under your bail conditions.”

Sheriff Buchanan jailed Craig for a total of two years and 11 months and imposed a non-harassment order banning him from contacting the complainer for an indefinite period.