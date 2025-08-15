Driver fined after knocking over child on zebra crossing in Newtonhill

A driver who knocked over a 12-year-old girl on a zebra crossing in Newtonhill has been fined for careless driving.

Graham Donald was driving his red Dacia Duster just before 2pm on February 6 when he failed to see the child crossing the road near the Tesco store.

Donald hit the 12-year-old, throwing her across the road, where she lay bleeding from her face, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Admitted lesser charge

Donald, 43, had faced a dangerous driving charge but pled to an amended careless driving conviction, which was accepted by the Crown.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said the girl had checked for traffic before entering the zebra crossing and saw Donald’s car approaching.

“Believing it to be slowing, she proceeded to cross the road,” Mr Townsend said.

“But he did not stop and collided with her, throwing her two metres down the road.

People rushed to the scene

“Other people heard the collision and ran to the scene – finding the girl lying on the road bleeding from her face and legs.”

Emergency services attended and Donald stayed with the girl, admitting to police that he was the driver of the car.

“He said he was thankful the injuries were not severe,” Mr Townsend said.

“The complainer’s statement states that he did stay with her and kept saying he was sorry.”

Careless driving admitted

Donald admitted one charge of careless driving, including failing to reduce his speed and colliding with the 12-year-old on February 6 2025.

Speaking for Donald, defence agent Lisa Reilly said her client fully accepted responsibility and said: “He was driving an SUV-type vehicle, and the sun was low – he did slow but simply did not see the person crossing the road.

“There is no excuse, and he is extremely thankful that no serious injury was caused.

Lapse of judgment

“He is remorseful and genuinely upset – this was a momentary lapse in judgment. He did not see her.”

The court was told Donald had three ‘live’ points on his driving licence and Ms Reilly asked for more points, adding: “He has at no time tried to diminish his responsibility.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace said he was taking into account Donald’s action at the scene and his “genuine remorse”.

He imposed eight penalty points and fined Donald, of St Peter’s Road, Newtonhill, £790, ordering him to pay it within three months.