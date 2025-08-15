Driver fined after knocking over child on zebra crossing in Newtonhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Driver fined after knocking over child on zebra crossing in Newtonhill

Graham Donald admitted careless driving and stayed with his victim until emergency services arrived.

By Joanne Warnock
Graham Donald was convicted of careless driving.
A driver who knocked over a 12-year-old girl on a zebra crossing in Newtonhill has been fined for careless driving.

Graham Donald was driving his red Dacia Duster just before 2pm on February 6 when he failed to see the child crossing the road near the Tesco store.

Donald hit the 12-year-old, throwing her across the road, where she lay bleeding from her face, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Admitted lesser charge

Donald, 43, had faced a dangerous driving charge but pled to an amended careless driving conviction, which was accepted by the Crown.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said the girl had checked for traffic before entering the zebra crossing and saw Donald’s car approaching.

“Believing it to be slowing, she proceeded to cross the road,” Mr Townsend said.

“But he did not stop and collided with her, throwing her two metres down the road.

People rushed to the scene

“Other people heard the collision and ran to the scene – finding the girl lying on the road bleeding from her face and legs.”

Emergency services attended and Donald stayed with the girl, admitting to police that he was the driver of the car.

“He said he was thankful the injuries were not severe,” Mr Townsend said.

“The complainer’s statement states that he did stay with her and kept saying he was sorry.”

Careless driving admitted

Donald admitted one charge of careless driving, including failing to reduce his speed and colliding with the 12-year-old on February 6 2025.

Speaking for Donald, defence agent Lisa Reilly said her client fully accepted responsibility and said: “He was driving an SUV-type vehicle, and the sun was low – he did slow but simply did not see the person crossing the road.

“There is no excuse, and he is extremely thankful that no serious injury was caused.

Lapse of judgment

“He is remorseful and genuinely upset – this was a momentary lapse in judgment. He did not see her.”

The court was told Donald had three ‘live’ points on his driving licence and Ms Reilly asked for more points, adding: “He has at no time tried to diminish his responsibility.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace said he was taking into account Donald’s action at the scene and his “genuine remorse”.

He imposed eight penalty points and fined Donald, of St Peter’s Road, Newtonhill, £790, ordering him to pay it within three months.

 