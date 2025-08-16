Aberdeen man arrested after threats at Roxburghe House

An Aberdeen man who hurled threats towards a relative and police in an Aberdeen cancer ward has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Kevin Goffin, 43, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday where he was sentenced for making a series of threats towards his own aunt and then officers who had responded to the scene he was making at Roxburghe House.

Goffin, who has previously been in court for crimes including threatening to murder a bouncer and launching into a racist tirade against a cafe worker because he could not get coleslaw, has now been handed even more hours of unpaid work for his latest run-in with the law.

‘You will need more officers here because I will take you all’

Fiscal depute Lindsay Shields told the court that Goffin, whose address was given as Langstane Place in Aberdeen, had come to the attention of hospital staff at about 8.30am on December 21 last year, when they heard a commotion coming from a room in the ward.

He said: “Staff observed the accused there telling several family members to ‘f*** off’.

“The accused then began to turn his ire towards his auntie, calling her a whore and threatening to smash her windows in.

“Upon police arrival, the accused was immediately hostile towards police constables, stating ‘if you come near me, I will throw you about this room’, further stating ‘you will need more officers here because I will take you all’.”

Goffin was then arrested and taken to Kittybrewster Police Station, where his threatening behaviour continued.

Mum’s ill-health a catalyst for behaviour

Goffin’s defence solicitor, Graham Morrison, said his client had not come back to the attention of police since the incident, which was confirmed by the Crown.

He added that Goffin’s mother had been ill at the time and died on Boxing Day.

“It was a very emotional time,” Mr Morrison said.

“From that date to now, there has been no further offending. He has indeed turned a corner – he doesn’t drink, he doesn’t take any drugs now, spends a lot of his time at church.”

In his sentencing decision, Sheriff Ian Wallace, who noted Goffin was already subject to nine months of supervision and hours of unpaid work for other offences, said his order was an “alternative to custody”.

He handed Goffin a period of 12 months under the eye of the council’s social work department and imposed 45 hours of unpaid work, which he will have one year to complete.

“I take into account the changes you’ve made in your behaviour since this incident,” Sheriff Wallace added.