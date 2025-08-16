Aberdeen man arrested after threats at Roxburghe House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man arrested after threats at Roxburghe House

Kevin Goffin, 43, made threats towards his own aunt and then officers who had responded to the scene.

By Jamie Ross
Kevin Goffin at a previous case at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An Aberdeen man who hurled threats towards a relative and police in an Aberdeen cancer ward has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Kevin Goffin, 43, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday where he was sentenced for making a series of threats towards his own aunt and then officers who had responded to the scene he was making at Roxburghe House.

Goffin, who has previously been in court for crimes including threatening to murder a bouncer and launching into a racist tirade against a cafe worker because he could not get coleslaw, has now been handed even more hours of unpaid work for his latest run-in with the law.

‘You will need more officers here because I will take you all’

Fiscal depute Lindsay Shields told the court that Goffin, whose address was given as Langstane Place in Aberdeen, had come to the attention of hospital staff at about 8.30am on December 21 last year, when they heard a commotion coming from a room in the ward.

He said: “Staff observed the accused there telling several family members to ‘f*** off’.

“The accused then began to turn his ire towards his auntie, calling her a whore and threatening to smash her windows in.

“Upon police arrival, the accused was immediately hostile towards police constables, stating ‘if you come near me, I will throw you about this room’, further stating ‘you will need more officers here because I will take you all’.”

Goffin was then arrested and taken to Kittybrewster Police Station, where his threatening behaviour continued.

Mum’s ill-health a catalyst for behaviour

Goffin’s defence solicitor, Graham Morrison, said his client had not come back to the attention of police since the incident, which was confirmed by the Crown.

He added that Goffin’s mother had been ill at the time and died on Boxing Day.

“It was a very emotional time,” Mr Morrison said.

“From that date to now, there has been no further offending. He has indeed turned a corner – he doesn’t drink, he doesn’t take any drugs now, spends a lot of his time at church.”

In his sentencing decision, Sheriff Ian Wallace, who noted Goffin was already subject to nine months of supervision and hours of unpaid work for other offences, said his order was an “alternative to custody”.

He handed Goffin a period of 12 months under the eye of the council’s social work department and imposed 45 hours of unpaid work, which he will have one year to complete.

“I take into account the changes you’ve made in your behaviour since this incident,” Sheriff Wallace added.