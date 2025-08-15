Aberdeen stripper accused of sexually assaulting bride-to-be on hen night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen stripper accused of sexually assaulting bride-to-be on hen night

The woman told a jury that she vomited after Stuart Kennedy "violated" her and jiggled her breasts.

By Gordon Currie
Stuart Kennedy leaves Perth Sheriff Court.
Stuart Kennedy leaves Perth Sheriff Court.

A woman said she became hysterical and ran off to vomit after a male Aberdeen stripper “jiggled her breasts” during his performance at her hen party.

The 32-year-old bride-to-be said she was “shocked” and “froze” when Stuart Kennedy – dressed as a firefighter – burst into the party at Crieff Hydro.

She told a trial at Perth Sheriff Court that she was embarrassed and felt forced to participate in the show after it was secretly arranged by one of her sisters.

The woman said she repeatedly said “no thank you” to Kennedy but said he carried on despite her clearly being uncomfortable.

“The door burst open and slammed hard against the opposite wall. A man dressed in a firefighter’s uniform came in,” she said.

Woman describes alleged sex assault by stripper

“I began to realise he was there as some form of entertainment. I started crying and panicking. Eventually I understood he was there for me as he asked who the bride was.

“I decided I had to grin and bear it and go through it. It’s not my preference, that kind of activity.

“I didn’t think I was in danger, just that it would be unpleasant and not to my taste.

The alleged sexual assault took place during a hen party at The Crieff Hydro.

“Me storming off felt like it would be an over-reaction,” she said, as she explained 15 members of the party were grouped into a lodge for a prosecco and pizza party.

“I wasn’t fully appreciating what he was doing. I was just in shock. His crotch was within half a foot of my face. I was trying to communicate that I was not a willing participant.

“I was just cringing away from him constantly. He forced his hands between my thighs to open my legs. I resisted it but I was also frightened by now. His first move was to make me simulate giving him oral sex.

Hen party guests ‘gasped’

“I started comply with him because I didn’t know what he was going to do next.

“He still had his trousers on. He had sewn a fake erection into the crotch. It felt like a bean bag.

“He was fiddling with the button on my shirt at one point. At my cleavage. There was more grinding against my thigh. I was trying to keep my legs together.”

She told the court Kennedy “violated” her and licked her nose with her tongue, although she said it was not intentional, as he was simulating kissing her.

“He was behind me and went straight to grab both my breasts and jiggled them about. He saw some of the girls gasp. By now they were all panicking.

“When he was not near me, I bolted towards the door. I made it to the bathroom. I was physically sick. I vomited in the toilet. I was crying hysterically and screaming and grabbing my hair.”

Stuart Kennedy denies sexual assault

The hen’s middle sister, who paid around £400 to Aberdeen-based AlphaMale Strippers & Butlers to hire Kennedy, said she immediately realised it was a mistake.

She told the trial: “I was nervous. I wasn’t sure if it was a good idea or not.”

Asked if she had “buyer’s regret” about booking a stripper, she said: “One hundred per cent.”

She said: “I knew straight away when I saw my sister’s face that it was a bad call. She was physically cringing. It was too handsy and too forced.

“He stood her up at one point and reached around and grabbed her boobs aggressively. I remember it took my breath away a wee bit, because I just didn’t think that was right.

“It was not long after that she left, she ran out the room and locked herself in the bathroom.”

She told the court Kennedy was asked to leave and he did – but not before he handed business cards to all of the other women present.

“As I was crying in the kitchen, he slipped one in the side of my bra. I was wearing a vest top.”

Kennedy, 42, denies sexual assault and intentionally causing the woman to participate in sexual activity at the hen party on March 22 last year.

The trial, before Sheriff Paul Reid, will continue on September 30.