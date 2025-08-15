Aberdeen woman bit officer after making false alarm phone call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen woman bit officer after making false alarm phone call

Regina Sim bit a constable on the hand and then kicked another over two incidents where she phoned police and made them attend her home.

By Jamie Ross
Aberdeen woman Regina Sim admitted breach of bail and attacking officers when she appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Regina Sim's case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen woman who twice made police attend her home without good reason will be sentenced later this month for attacking constables.

Regina Sim appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where she admitted to breaching bail and then attacking the officers who had come to her home.

The 40-year-old, whose address was given as Beechwood Court, will now be sentenced at the end of the month when she has other matters calling.

Claimed she did not call for help

The court heard that on both occasions, on May 28 and May 31 this year, Sim denied to officers that she had made the calls.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams said on both occasions she had apologised before turning violent.

On the first occasion, Ms Williams explained: “She appeared intoxicated and did not engage with the constable.

“She was asked why she contacted the police, she responded by saying she did not.

“She said she did not require them to be in attendance. Police thereafter telephoned the number the accused had phoned the police with and her phone was found underneath her bed ringing.”

Ms Williams added that when constables went to grab her arm, Sim “lunged” with her head and bit a constable on the finger.

Three days later, Sim would again call police, which prompted them to attend her property.

“She said she didn’t mean to and was sorry for doing so, and again appeared intoxicated,” Ms Williams said.

When officers made inquires about where her phone was, Sim responded by laughing and stated: “You won’t be taking another phone.”

While in the back of the police car, on the way to Kittybrewster Police Station, Sim would attempt to bite another officer on the arm before kicking him on the hand, injuring his thumb.

Struggles with alcohol laid bare

Sim’s defence solicitor, Michael Horsman, said his client was “very remorseful and regretful” about her actions towards police and has been attending therapy over her alcohol issues since February.

“The position is that Ms Sim has been struggling with a severe alcohol problem,” he said.

“She separated from her husband in 2023 and her alcohol problem seems to have got a lot worse since then. She’s very remorseful and regretful, my lord. She appreciates the difficulties for the police and everyone else that she’s caused.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater postponed Sim’s sentencing to the date of her next community payback review on August 27.

He told her it would provide a “clearer idea of how you’re progressing”.