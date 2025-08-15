Aberdeen woman bit officer after making false alarm phone call

An Aberdeen woman who twice made police attend her home without good reason will be sentenced later this month for attacking constables.

Regina Sim appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where she admitted to breaching bail and then attacking the officers who had come to her home.

The 40-year-old, whose address was given as Beechwood Court, will now be sentenced at the end of the month when she has other matters calling.

Claimed she did not call for help

The court heard that on both occasions, on May 28 and May 31 this year, Sim denied to officers that she had made the calls.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams said on both occasions she had apologised before turning violent.

On the first occasion, Ms Williams explained: “She appeared intoxicated and did not engage with the constable.

“She was asked why she contacted the police, she responded by saying she did not.

“She said she did not require them to be in attendance. Police thereafter telephoned the number the accused had phoned the police with and her phone was found underneath her bed ringing.”

Ms Williams added that when constables went to grab her arm, Sim “lunged” with her head and bit a constable on the finger.

Three days later, Sim would again call police, which prompted them to attend her property.

“She said she didn’t mean to and was sorry for doing so, and again appeared intoxicated,” Ms Williams said.

When officers made inquires about where her phone was, Sim responded by laughing and stated: “You won’t be taking another phone.”

While in the back of the police car, on the way to Kittybrewster Police Station, Sim would attempt to bite another officer on the arm before kicking him on the hand, injuring his thumb.

Struggles with alcohol laid bare

Sim’s defence solicitor, Michael Horsman, said his client was “very remorseful and regretful” about her actions towards police and has been attending therapy over her alcohol issues since February.

“The position is that Ms Sim has been struggling with a severe alcohol problem,” he said.

“She separated from her husband in 2023 and her alcohol problem seems to have got a lot worse since then. She’s very remorseful and regretful, my lord. She appreciates the difficulties for the police and everyone else that she’s caused.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater postponed Sim’s sentencing to the date of her next community payback review on August 27.

He told her it would provide a “clearer idea of how you’re progressing”.