Aberdeen chef made threats to get ex to hand over nude images

An Aberdeen chef has been put “to the test” after sending his former partner multiple messages demanding that she provide him with nude images of herself.

Sorin Toader admitted to a single charge of repeatedly sending unwanted messages that were sexually explicit to a former girlfriend.

The 47-year-old first-time offender will now be given six months to prove his crime, which included threats to make up lies about the woman’s behaviour towards children, was a one-off.

Sent hundreds of messages daily

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Sorin and the woman had been in an on-and-off relationship with each other since 2017 until January of this year.

“The complainer received messages of the accused consistently,” she said.

“He asked for sexual pictures of her, making threats that if [she] did not send them to him he would make up lies about the way she is with her children to social services.

“This continued from January – consistently – until March 2025 when the messages became noticeably more frequent and intense. The complainer in a statement says ‘I was being sent hundreds of messages daily’.”

She would go on to describe the messages as “sexually explicit” and “manipulative”.

“It felt like she could no longer cope with it,” Ms Williams said.

“She felt that the accused was trying to control her life.”

Very regretful chef will have behaviour tested

Defence solicitor Alannah Comerford, representing Toader, said her client accepted he behaved in the way the Crown narrated.

“He’s very regretful, my lord,” she said.

“It is quite out of character for him, given he has no previous convictions.

“Certainly, having experienced court he has reflected. This, certainly, has been quite a wake-up all.”

She added that Toader, who earned about £1,800 per month in his role as a chef, would have been willing to pay any financial penalty at the rate of £80 per month as he was currently battling debts.

Holding off on making such an order, Sheriff Craig Findlater deferred his sentence for a period of good behaviour.

Imposing a non-harassment order which will prevent Toader from contacting his ex for the next 18 months, the sheriff called for him to return to court in February to discover his fate.

“What I’ve heard here today is your offending is out of character,” Sheriff Findlater said.

“I am putting you to the test to see that is right. If you are of good behaviour you can understand the court will take a lenient approach here. It is very much in your hands what happens next.”