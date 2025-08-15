Peterhead mum accused after baby burned to death by hairdryer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Peterhead mum accused after baby burned to death by hairdryer

Courtney Gartshore, 27, denies killing and neglecting three-month-old Dahlia Rose Gartshore and will stand trial in Aberdeen.

By Grant McCabe
A Peterhead woman has appeared in court accused of killing her baby daughter, who is said to have died after being burned by a hairdryer.

Courtney Gartshore had allegedly taken alcohol and the class B stimulant mephedrone while in the “sole care” of three-month-old Dahlia Rose Gartshore on September 30 2023.

Prosecutors claim the 27-year-old did “culpably and recklessly” cause the child to be subjected to “significant and sustained” heat on her head and body from the hairdryer.

Dahlia Rose was allegedly killed by mum Courtney Gartshore. Image: Facebook

The culpable homicide charge states Dahlia-Rose’s injuries were so severe that she passed away as a result.

The alleged killing is said to have occurred at a property in Peterhead.

Courtney Gartshore pleads not guilty

Gartshore, of Aberdeen, faces a separate accusation of wilfully neglecting Dahlia-Rose and another child in the day leading to the death.

This includes claims that she drank alcohol to excess, did “co-sleep” with the baby while intoxicated, possess controlled drugs and have the youngsters live in “unsanitary conditions”.

There are said to have been dirty nappies, spoiled food and drink littered around.

Trial to be held in Aberdeen

Among other charges are accusations that Gartshore was in possession of mephedrone and cocaine.

The case called for a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow yesterday.

Gartshore’s KC Murray Macara stated: “She pleads not guilty.”

Both Mr Macara and prosecutor Alan Cameron KC asked for a trial to be set.

Lord Mulholland went on to fix a trial and it is due to begin in July 2026 in Aberdeen.

The judge said: “The case is estimated to last 10 days.”