Peterhead mum accused after baby burned to death by hairdryer

A Peterhead woman has appeared in court accused of killing her baby daughter, who is said to have died after being burned by a hairdryer.

Courtney Gartshore had allegedly taken alcohol and the class B stimulant mephedrone while in the “sole care” of three-month-old Dahlia Rose Gartshore on September 30 2023.

Prosecutors claim the 27-year-old did “culpably and recklessly” cause the child to be subjected to “significant and sustained” heat on her head and body from the hairdryer.

The culpable homicide charge states Dahlia-Rose’s injuries were so severe that she passed away as a result.

The alleged killing is said to have occurred at a property in Peterhead.

Courtney Gartshore pleads not guilty

Gartshore, of Aberdeen, faces a separate accusation of wilfully neglecting Dahlia-Rose and another child in the day leading to the death.

This includes claims that she drank alcohol to excess, did “co-sleep” with the baby while intoxicated, possess controlled drugs and have the youngsters live in “unsanitary conditions”.

There are said to have been dirty nappies, spoiled food and drink littered around.

Trial to be held in Aberdeen

Among other charges are accusations that Gartshore was in possession of mephedrone and cocaine.

The case called for a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow yesterday.

Gartshore’s KC Murray Macara stated: “She pleads not guilty.”

Both Mr Macara and prosecutor Alan Cameron KC asked for a trial to be set.

Lord Mulholland went on to fix a trial and it is due to begin in July 2026 in Aberdeen.

The judge said: “The case is estimated to last 10 days.”