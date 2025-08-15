Second man in court accused of Austin Ironside murder

A second man has appeared in court charged with murdering Austin Ironside in Aberdeen.

Shaun Lerche, 34, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today, accused of killing the 25-year-old.

Austin died in hospital after being found seriously injured on Skene Street on Sunday August 3.

Lerche, from Aberdeen, made no plea to the charge of murder and robbery today and was remanded in custody.

It comes 24 hours after another man, Scott Adams, 46, appeared in the same court facing a charge of murder and robbery.

He also made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Tributes to Austin Ironside

The investigation into Austin’s death was led by detectives from the Major Investigation Team.

A block of flats on Skene Street was cordoned off for almost a week as teams of detectives and forensics experts combed the area for clues.

Austin’s family has also shared a statement through the police, saying: “Austin was popular with friends across the city and would do anything to help others.

“He was always smiling and his infectious laugh brought light into the lives of everyone who knew him.

“We are all devastated by what has happened and would like privacy at this terrible time.”