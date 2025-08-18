Aberdeen swim coach sentenced for sending child sexual image

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen swim coach sentenced for sending child sexual image

Joel Valentine, 27, told a 15-year-old to carry out a sex act on him before sending the boy an image of his private parts on Snapchat.

By Jamie Ross
Joel Valentine arrives at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Joel Valentine arrives at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A former swim coach from Aberdeen will undertake hundreds of hours of unpaid work after he sent a child an image of his penis.

Joel Valentine, 27, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday to be sentenced for sending a sexually explicit picture to a 15-year-old boy, whom he knew through swimming, in November 2023.

The court had previously been told that Valentine – the former owner of the Aberdeen Swimming Academy – sent the picture to the teenager on Snapchat after the boy had innocently inquired who was going to win the school’s “assistant of the year” prize.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin branded the crime as “entirely inexplicable” and handed Valentine 200 hours of unpaid work.

Joel Valentine, former owner of Aberdeen Swimming Academy.
Joel Valentine sent the child a sexual image. Image: DC Thomson.

Alcohol misuse and an ‘inexplicable’ decision

Defence solicitor Jenny Logan, representing Valentine during the case, said her client had now begun attending counselling sessions to deal with alcohol issues in his personal life.

Noting a background report on the former swimming instructor, which she claimed was “fairly positive”, Ms Logan said the offence was “borne through alcohol misuse”.

“He accepts that,” she added.

“He has also been struggling with his mental health.”

Sheriff McLaughlin, addressing Valentine directly, said she was given “some comfort” that social workers did not deem him a high enough risk for direct intervention.

Ordering him to complete unpaid work in place of such an order, she said: “This is otherwise, to me, an entirely inexplicable offence and you will benefit from doing some work with social work around everything that has caused you to commit that offence to make sure nothing similar happens again.”

He will have one year to complete the hours.

Valentine will also fall under the supervision of social workers for the next 18 months and be subject to the sexual offenders notification requirements during that period.

Joel Valentine outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Joel Valentine arrives at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

Snapchat conversation

At the case’s last calling in July, fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court Valentine struck up a conversation with his underage victim on the evening of November 5.

The boy was invited to a party by Valentine, which he declined, before asking him who would win a prize at the coach’s swimming school.

In reply, Valentine, of Rennie’s Wynd, ordered the boy to carry out a sex act and then forwarded him a picture of his penis.

The boy responded to Valentine, stating: “You’re an actual weirdo.”

In reply, Valentine sent a further message asking: “You gay? You gay?”

The boy then blocked Valentine on Snapchat before he was messaged again via Instagram.

Valentine claimed the image was a “stock image” that had been sent to him from another party.

The teenager reported the incident to the police.