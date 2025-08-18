Exclusive: CEO’s ‘constant struggle’ to run charity revealed four months before liquidation

The part-time chief executive of Mental Health Aberdeen claimed it was a “constant struggle” to run his charity nearly four months before it suddenly shut down.

Graeme Kinghorn spoke of having “sleepless nights” during a previously unpublished interview with The Press and Journal on March 28.

He had agreed to the interview on the condition that it would not be published without his board’s approval.

As that is no longer possible, we believe it is in the public interest to publish the CEO’s comments about the financial situation at Mental Health Aberdeen (MHA) shortly before its collapse.

The P&J can reveal that MHA stopped paying invoices in March, the same month as Mr Kinghorn’s interview.

However, his charity continued operating for nearly four months, with workers and counselling service users left completely in the dark about its looming demise.

‘It’s just constant struggle’

The organisation Mr Kinghorn had led for about four years entered the compulsory liquidation process on July 24, and a court order on August 7 commenced the winding up of the registered company.

Sheriff Duguid KC noted that MHA was “unable to pay its debts”.

During his candid interview, Mr Kinghorn branded the funding landscape the worst he had seen in 16 years of working for MHA, including a stint as its treasurer.

“Although I don’t get paid a pot of gold for doing this role on a part-time basis, these are the times when you have to actually step up,” he said.

It’s never fun running an organisation like this – Graeme Kinghorn, chief executive, Mental Health Aberdeen

Mr Kinghorn also spoke of regularly waking up at 3am and being unable to get back to sleep.

“I’ve had more of them in the past two or three months than I have had for the previous two or three years,” he said.

“It’s never fun running an organisation like this. It’s just constant struggle.”

MHA’s finances appeared so precarious that the chief executive said not securing a relatively small local government grant of £160,000 for one of its six projects would cause “incredible collateral damage” to the multi-million-pound organisation “as a whole”.

He told our reporter: “We still have no confirmation of funding starting from the first of April … No idea when we’re going to get money.

“We’re out of grant, and we’re living on our wits until we get the next cheque in for that service.”

That precarious financial situation was kept from everyone apart from just four figures in charge of the charity, Mr Kinghorn claimed.

He named them as himself, his chairman Mark Lough, counselling services manager Laura Simmons, and finance manager Sylvia Hendry.

“We are the only four that are aware of kind of the shenanigans that are ongoing just now,” Mr Kinghorn admitted.

“We can’t afford to kind of bleed this out into the organisation because it just is going to create all sorts of unnecessary anxiety.

“It’s a very small team in reality. My job is to absorb this and to deal with this. Their job is to get out and deliver a service.

“It’s not up to them to worry about where money is coming from.”

‘Allegations of inappropriate expenditure’ could be investigated

Last Wednesday the P&J revealed that the charity watchdog is assessing “a number of concerns” about MHA.

Multiple reports received by the regulator included “allegations of inappropriate expenditure by the organisation”.

The Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) is considering whether to launch an inquiry into the matter.

Between April 1 2022 and March 31 2023, MHA spent £1,463,553 from an income of £1,627,321.

MHA’s most recent accounts were never filed before it went bust, so the latest financial snapshot remains unclear.

However, the closure, with immediate effect, left around five dozen workers suddenly unemployed and out of pocket last month.

Mr Kinghorn was not present for an emergency meeting called two hours before his charity’s immediate shutdown was announced on Facebook shortly after midday on July 24.

Less than an hour later, an out-of-office automatic response was sent from the absent chief executive’s email address to our reporter, stating he was “currently on sick leave”.

Loans from Handelsbanken PLC, a UK subsidiary of the Swedish bank, were linked to property purchases and remain outstanding according to Companies House.

Analysis of MHA’s available accounts showed that a £300,000 loan was initiated around August 2021 to purchase its new headquarters and counselling hub.

Ownership of Langstane House, 6 Dee Street, Aberdeen, was acquired sometime between October and November that year and was fully staffed in 2023.

A title sheet from Scotland’s Land Information Service showed MHA as the proprietor of a £475,000 building with units stated at:

221-227 Union Street

1-4 Dee Street

Numbers 2,4, and 6 Langstane Place

However, MHA’s accounts recorded its tangible assets soaring from £2,023 before the building was bought in 2021, to £923,859 the following year.

Another document held by Companies House stated that the charity also owned a car park at 58 Dee Street.

By 2023, a further £66,171 was sent on freehold property (£62,811) and computer equipment (£3,360), raising the value of MHA’s tangible assets to £966,830.

Even more money was wasted on repaying bank loans for these empty properties, which were unoccupied for approximately 18 months – MHA whistleblower

A former member of staff at the charity, who asked not to be named, said: “The idea was to create a second funding stream from the rentals of all the purchased units.

“It was a pet project of the chief executive, but had limited support from his board. Staff were never informed about the intentions for these units.

“It seemed as if everything was being done to keep them a secret.

“Significant amounts of the charity’s funds were spent on architects to establish how the empty shops could be used.

“Even more money was wasted on repaying bank loans for these empty properties, which were unoccupied for approximately 18 months.”

Graeme Kinghorn told a podcast published three days after his interview with The P&J that he ran MHA like a business and had pushed the boundaries “a wee bit”.

His chairman, Mark Lough, stated last month that their charity had “not been in a position to realise the long-term benefits” of “strategic decisions to invest over the last few years”.

If you want to share information or discuss this story with our investigations reporter Bryan Rutherford, you can email him at: bryan.rutherford@pressandjournal.co.uk

