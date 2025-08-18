Portlethen man took girlfriend’s car on 91mph drug-drive to the gym

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Portlethen man took girlfriend’s car on 91mph drug-drive to the gym

Dylan Pell had only just passed his test when he borrowed his partner's motor and did not realise how fast it went.

By Jamie Ross
Dylan Pell at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A newly-passed driver from Portlethen did not realise how fast his girlfriend’s car could go when he was clocked making his way to the gym at 91mph, a court has heard.

Dylan Pell appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday where he was sentenced for speeding and driving while under the influence of cannabis.

The 26-year-old, who was described as only having recently passed his test, had been in his girlfriend’s car at the time of the offence on November 18 last year.

Did not ‘appreciate’ how fast the car could go

The court was told that police officers clocked Pell, of Easter Drive, going 91mph on the A92 Aberdeen to Portlethen road – a 70mph route – at about 10.15am.

A roadside drugs wipe would test positive for cannabis, and his blood would later be analysed to return a reading of “not less” than 3.9 microgrammes of the cannabinoid delta-9. The legal limit is just 2 microgrammes per litre of blood.

Defending Pell, solicitor Liam McAllister said his client simply did not “appreciate” the power of the vehicle as he made the way to the gym.

“He had very recently passed his test,” he said.

“He had taken the car with the consent of his girlfriend. He had not taken cannabis, he thinks, for about 36 hours or thereabouts. he believed – truly believed – that would be out of his system. It’s a misjudgement, a significant misjudgement on his part.

“Because it was his partner’s car, he wasn’t overly familiar with the car. He didn’t appreciate how quickly the car could accelerate. He didn’t appreciate the speed he was going.”

Warning over cannabis use

Fining Pell for both of the charges, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin additionally delivered a warning for him to take onboard if he continues to partake in cannabis use.

“You will understand now that cannabis is a drug that takes a long time to metabolise in your system,” she said.

Pell, who will pay his £640 fine at the rate of £50 per month, will also be banned from driving for the next 12 months.