Portlethen man took girlfriend’s car on 91mph drug-drive to the gym

A newly-passed driver from Portlethen did not realise how fast his girlfriend’s car could go when he was clocked making his way to the gym at 91mph, a court has heard.

Dylan Pell appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday where he was sentenced for speeding and driving while under the influence of cannabis.

The 26-year-old, who was described as only having recently passed his test, had been in his girlfriend’s car at the time of the offence on November 18 last year.

Did not ‘appreciate’ how fast the car could go

The court was told that police officers clocked Pell, of Easter Drive, going 91mph on the A92 Aberdeen to Portlethen road – a 70mph route – at about 10.15am.

A roadside drugs wipe would test positive for cannabis, and his blood would later be analysed to return a reading of “not less” than 3.9 microgrammes of the cannabinoid delta-9. The legal limit is just 2 microgrammes per litre of blood.

Defending Pell, solicitor Liam McAllister said his client simply did not “appreciate” the power of the vehicle as he made the way to the gym.

“He had very recently passed his test,” he said.

“He had taken the car with the consent of his girlfriend. He had not taken cannabis, he thinks, for about 36 hours or thereabouts. he believed – truly believed – that would be out of his system. It’s a misjudgement, a significant misjudgement on his part.

“Because it was his partner’s car, he wasn’t overly familiar with the car. He didn’t appreciate how quickly the car could accelerate. He didn’t appreciate the speed he was going.”

Warning over cannabis use

Fining Pell for both of the charges, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin additionally delivered a warning for him to take onboard if he continues to partake in cannabis use.

“You will understand now that cannabis is a drug that takes a long time to metabolise in your system,” she said.

Pell, who will pay his £640 fine at the rate of £50 per month, will also be banned from driving for the next 12 months.