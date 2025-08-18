A87 drink-driver’s ‘minor bump’ on way back from vodka run

A drink-driver who collided with another motorist on the A87 had taken his car to the shop to buy vodka.

Donald Morrison was more than four times the legal drink-drive limit when tested by officers who traced him at his home.

His solicitor told the court that, while he accepted he had been over the limit while driving, he had also consumed alcohol after the accident.

Morrison, 67, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single drink-driving charge.

Drink-driver involved in A87 collision

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court that it was around 1.40pm on April 18 when another driver on the A87 near Balmacara was involved in a collision with Morrison.

Police were notified and later traced Morrison at his home address, where he admitted having been the driver.

He failed a breath test and further investigations revealed his alcohol level to be 102 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath – more than four times the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.

Solicitor John MacColl, for Morrison, told the court his client had been driving without incident for 49 years and was “ashamed” of his behaviour on that day.

He said: “Mr Morrison had driven to the local shop to make a purchase – it is a bottle of vodka that he went to buy.”

Drink driver’s ‘minor bump’

Mr MacColl told Sheriff Robert Frazer that Morrison accepted he was over the limit when he drove to the shop, but had also consumed alcohol following the incident – which he described as “a minor bump”.

The defence agent told the court his client was “grateful” it had not been worse.

Sheriff Frazer told Morrison: “It has to be said that your reading is well above the prescribed limit […] that can’t be ignored.”

He banned Morrison, of Glebe Road, Inverinate, from the roads for 18 months and fined him £840.