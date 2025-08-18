A87 drink-driver’s ‘minor bump’ on way back from vodka run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A87 drink-driver’s ‘minor bump’ on way back from vodka run

Donald Morrison was more than four times the legal drink-drive limit when tested - but his solicitor told the court he had consumed more alcohol after the accident.

By Jenni Gee
Inverness Justice Centre.
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A drink-driver who collided with another motorist on the A87 had taken his car to the shop to buy vodka.

Donald Morrison was more than four times the legal drink-drive limit when tested by officers who traced him at his home.

His solicitor told the court that, while he accepted he had been over the limit while driving, he had also consumed alcohol after the accident.

Morrison, 67, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single drink-driving charge.

Drink-driver involved in A87 collision

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court that it was around 1.40pm on April 18 when another driver on the A87 near Balmacara was involved in a collision with Morrison.

Police were notified and later traced Morrison at his home address, where he admitted having been the driver.

He failed a breath test and further investigations revealed his alcohol level to be 102 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath – more than four times the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.

Solicitor John MacColl, for Morrison, told the court his client had been driving without incident for 49 years and was “ashamed” of his behaviour on that day.

He said: “Mr Morrison had driven to the local shop to make a purchase – it is a bottle of vodka that he went to buy.”

Drink driver’s ‘minor bump’

Mr MacColl told Sheriff Robert Frazer that Morrison accepted he was over the limit when he drove to the shop, but had also consumed alcohol following the incident – which he described as “a minor bump”.

The defence agent told the court his client was “grateful” it had not been worse.

Sheriff Frazer told Morrison: “It has to be said that your reading is well above the prescribed limit […] that can’t be ignored.”

He banned Morrison, of Glebe Road, Inverinate, from the roads for 18 months and fined him £840.