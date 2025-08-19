Angry ex caught on camera making threats to kill

An angry-ex found himself in the dock after being caught on camera making threats to kill his former partner’s new boyfriend.

A doorbell camera filmed Serdar Yavuz as he kicked and punched the woman’s front door, demanding she “f***ing open the f***ing door”.

The footage also captured Yavuz shouting: “Is that the f***ing guy? He is dead.”

Yavuz, 47, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour towards the woman and her new boyfriend as well failing to provide a sample of breath after police suspected he had driven there under the influence.

Following the guilty plea, fiscal depute Martina Eastwood invited Sheriff Robert Frazer to view footage taken from a doorbell camera installed at the woman’s home.

In the footage – recorded on May 4 of this year – Yavuz can be seen initially hammering on the door of the property in Moriston Road, Inverness.

Angry ex threatens: ‘He is dead’

He then kicks and strikes the door shouting: “F***ing open the f***ing door” and “Open it right now, f***ing open it”.

Yavuz can then be heard to shout: “If that’s the f***ing guy, he is dead.”

Ms Eastwood told Sheriff Frazer that the woman and Yavuz were separated and on the night in question she had gone out with her new partner.

“He had found out about this and when the couple had gone home he appeared at her house,” the fiscal depute said.

She said that after Yavuz shouted and swore, kicked the door and made threats to kill, police were contacted.

When officers arrived, Ms Eastwood said, they “had reason to suspect that he had driven to the place while drunk” but, at Burnett Road Police Station, Yavuz failed to provide breath specimens for analysis.

Solicitor John MacColl, for Yavuz, told the court that his client had been out drinking with friends when he learned that his ex was “out in town with a new partner”.

He said: “There was a phone call. She told him that she was with another man and put the other man on the phone to talk to him.”

It was following this interaction, Mr MacColl said that: “In his disinhibited state, he turned up at her house.”

‘He acted very poorly’

He put his client’s actions down to “poor decision making”.

He said: “He acted very poorly.”

Sheriff Frazer told Yavuz: “You have a limited record, but two previous convictions. which are domestically aggravated offences towards the same complainer.”

For this reason, he called for a justice social work report and deferred sentence on Yavuz until it is prepared.

The sheriff continued consideration of a non-harassment order requested by the crown, which Ms Eastwood indicated the woman was “strongly” supportive of.

He also disqualified Yavuz from driving with immediate effect – the eventual length of disqualification to be determined at sentencing.

The case will call again next month.