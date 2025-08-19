Angry ex caught on camera making threats to kill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

Angry ex caught on camera making threats to kill

A sheriff saw footage of Serdar Yavuz punching and kicking his ex-partner's front door and threatening her new boyfriend.

By Jenni Gee
Inverness Sheriff Court.
An angry-ex found himself in the dock after being caught on camera making threats to kill his former partner’s new boyfriend.

A doorbell camera filmed Serdar Yavuz as he kicked and punched the woman’s front door, demanding she “f***ing open the f***ing door”.

The footage also captured Yavuz shouting: “Is that the f***ing guy? He is dead.”

Yavuz, 47, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour towards the woman and her new boyfriend as well failing to provide a sample of breath after police suspected he had driven there under the influence.

Following the guilty plea, fiscal depute Martina Eastwood invited Sheriff Robert Frazer to view footage taken from a doorbell camera installed at the woman’s home.

In the footage – recorded on May 4 of this year – Yavuz can be seen initially hammering on the door of the property in Moriston Road, Inverness.

Angry ex threatens: ‘He is dead’

He then kicks and strikes the door shouting: “F***ing open the f***ing door” and “Open it right now, f***ing open it”.

Yavuz can then be heard to shout: “If that’s the f***ing guy, he is dead.”

Ms Eastwood told Sheriff Frazer that the woman and Yavuz were separated and on the night in question she had gone out with her new partner.

“He had found out about this and when the couple had gone home he appeared at her house,” the fiscal depute said.

She said that after Yavuz shouted and swore, kicked the door and made threats to kill, police were contacted.

When officers arrived, Ms Eastwood said, they “had reason to suspect that he had driven to the place while drunk” but, at Burnett Road Police Station, Yavuz failed to provide breath specimens for analysis.

Solicitor John MacColl, for Yavuz, told the court that his client had been out drinking with friends when he learned that his ex was “out in town with a new partner”.

He said: “There was a phone call. She told him that she was with another man and put the other man on the phone to talk to him.”

It was following this interaction, Mr MacColl said that: “In his disinhibited state, he turned up at her house.”

‘He acted very poorly’

He put his client’s actions down to “poor decision making”.

He said: “He acted very poorly.”

Sheriff Frazer told Yavuz: “You have a limited record, but two previous convictions. which are domestically aggravated offences towards the same complainer.”

For this reason, he called for a justice social work report and deferred sentence on Yavuz until it is prepared.

The sheriff continued consideration of a non-harassment order requested by the crown, which Ms Eastwood indicated the woman was “strongly” supportive of.

He also disqualified Yavuz from driving with immediate effect –  the eventual length of disqualification to be determined at sentencing.

The case will call again next month.