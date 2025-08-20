Exclusive: Money ‘missing’ from charity workers’ pensions as watchdog opens inquiry into Mental Health Aberdeen

Former Mental Health Aberdeen employees today revealed they are missing four months of pension payments as the charity regulator officially opened an inquiry into the defunct service.

The organisation folded without warning last month, leaving 62 staff members unemployed and thousands of free counselling service users without support.

Now, in a new development, The Press and Journal can reveal that pension payments were not processed for four months before the charity’s collapse.

Correspondence from the retirement scheme operator People’s Pension to one shocked former worker stated it was “missing pension contributions from March 2025”.

However, the employee’s payslips, also seen by The P&J, had falsely claimed that their pension deductions and employer contributions had been made from March to June.

“It’s f****** disgraceful,” one former employee said.

“Where’s our money gone? We’re all still reeling from the traumatic ordeal of immediate closure.

“On top of that, there have been no payments going into my pension since March, which was from my February pay.”

The Pensions Ombudsman receives complaint about absent cash

The Pensions Regulator (TPR), which ensures employers pay money into their staff’s retirement scheme, declined to comment.

A TPR spokesman said: “We do not comment on individual employers or pension schemes unless appropriate to do so.”

The Pensions Ombudsman (TPO) has received at least one complaint from an ex-MHA worker.

TPO can probe reports of an employer failing to do something it should have done, or giving incorrect or misleading information.

However, the agency did not respond to our request for comment.

Mental Health Aberdeen’s liquidator, Michael Reid, also declined to comment “until the full picture has been established”.

However, a spokesman for People’s Partnership, the provider of People’s Pension, said it has a dedicated team tasked with securing outstanding employer payments.

“In the case where an organisation ceases to operate,” he explained, “we follow legal processes, including reporting of late and non-payment of contributions to The Pensions Regulator and our members.

“Our members are at the heart of everything we do, meaning we work hard to resolve any issues regarding contributions they might be owed as quickly as possible.”

Charity watchdog opens inquiry ‘to determine whether matters require further action’

The Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) has assessed concerns reported to it, including “allegations of inappropriate expenditure” by MHA.

On Monday, the watchdog confirmed its officials had launched an inquiry.

The start of an inquiry is not necessarily a response to wrongdoing – it can be conducted to gather more information after concerns are raised.

The identity of those who complained to the authority will not be revealed to charity trustees unless the whistleblowers give their permission or a court orders it.

A spokesperson for the watchdog said: “OSCR has received a number of concerns regarding the closure of Mental Health Aberdeen (SC012306).

“These concerns include allegations of inappropriate expenditure by the organisation.

“In response, we have opened an inquiry to determine whether there are any regulatory matters that require further action.

“In line with our standard policies and procedures, we are unable to comment further while our inquiries are ongoing.”

OSCR has the legal power to force anyone or any organisation to provide its investigators with information required for their inquiries.

Refusing to cooperate could result in a fine or jail time.

Anyone who knowingly gives false or misleading information or tries to conceal or suppress it may also be prosecuted, leading to a fine or imprisonment if convicted.

The cracks that signified MHA’s downward spiral towards financial ruin

On Monday, we reported that Mental Health Aberdeen (MHA) had stopped paying invoices in March, the same month the chief executive, Graeme Kinghorn, admitted he was having “sleepless nights” over a “constant struggle” to keep the organisation afloat.

It has since emerged that February invoices were also paid late, and some staff had started noticing cracks in the charity’s operations as MHA’s finances plunged into chaos:

A window cleaner reportedly claimed to be owed £2,000.

Water cooler replenishment deliveries to the head office and counselling hub mysteriously ceased without any credible explanation.

Counselling trade magazines stopped arriving after subscriptions abruptly ended.

After mid-April, counselling staff started to report that invoices were outstanding.

“When they questioned senior colleagues about the overdue payments, a response to those queries came from higher up,” an insider, who asked not to be named, said.

“The position was that the chief executive, Graeme Kinghorn, and the chairman, Mark Lough, were aware, but their position was that the situation was a fairly normal practice when receipt of funding was delayed.

“Staff were told the money owed would be paid.”

From the second week of June, employees noticed Mr Kinghorn’s sudden and unexplained absence from the charity.

The week before, he had been working on the accounts for 2023/24, and had consulted Mr Reid, the liquidator, for advice.

Companies House had required the accounts to be filed by March 31, however, the submission was more than two months behind and counting.

“An internal email sent on July 17 asked staff not to contact or copy Graeme into any emails under any circumstances,” the source said.

The long-overdue accounts were never filed.

Mr Kinghorn was also absent from the emergency staff meeting on July 24, two hours before MHA’s demise was announced on Facebook.

Thousands of pounds were spent on IT equipment over the past few years, yet the systems were constantly down, and we had no working IT systems or internet for over a week at a time. This was a regular occurrence – MHA Whistleblower

Alan Paterson was a counsellor for Aberdeen Counselling and Information Service (ACIS), a self-referring adult service among six projects run by MHA.

“There were loud, assertive voices from the audience,” he said, describing the meeting room filled with “people holding each other”.

He added: “There were people sobbing. I had no prior knowledge that this would happen and was as deeply shocked as my clients were.

“I believe the whole situation was concealed from us right until the end.”

An ex-colleague who also attended the meeting and asked not to be identified said: “The board members and the liquidator who were there made us aware that they knew this was going to happen five weeks before.

“But they legally couldn’t tell anybody anything.”

Another source, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed some management had been aware of the looming shutdown “a week before” the staff meeting announcing the charity had gone bust.

Another whistleblower turned the spotlight on activities they claimed “massively impacted” the charity’s finances.

“Thousands of pounds were spent on IT equipment over the past few years, yet the systems were constantly down, and we had no working IT systems or internet for over a week at a time.

“This was a regular occurrence.”

Donations including funeral collections banked despite imminent collapse, whistleblower claims

The P&J previously revealed that still outstanding bank loans, one as high as £300,000, were used to purchase properties, raising MHA’s tangible assets from only £2,023 in 2021 to £966,830 in 2023.

However, a plan to secure revenue through leasing empty Aberdeen city centre shop units owned by MHA failed when they lay unoccupied for a year and a half.

“Even though some managers and board members knew of the imminent collapse of the charity,” the whistleblower claimed, “they continued to allow for donations to be received.

“They were banked despite some knowing that the services they were meant to pay for would never be delivered.

“I feel it is immoral for a charity to continue accepting donations from, for example, funeral collections with that kind of awareness.”

Mental Health Aberdeen chief executive Graeme Kinghorn told a podcast published at the end of March, nearly four months before his charity went under, that he ran it like a business and had pushed the boundaries “a wee bit”.

If you want to share information or discuss this story with our investigations reporter Bryan Rutherford, you can email him at: bryan.rutherford@pressandjournal.co.uk