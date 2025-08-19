Aberdeenshire foster carer avoids jail after historic child neglect and cruelty conviction

The former wife of Aberdeenshire child rapist John Sinclair has avoided jail after being found guilty of cruelly treating children and failing to protect them from his abuse.

Ella Cowan, 69, was convicted at Peterhead Sheriff Court last month and appeared at Aberdeen for sentencing.

Cowan denied the charges and offered no apologies to the four victims, who had all been placed in her care almost 50 years ago.

Speaking outside court, the four siblings, who had been aged between 3 and 13 at the time of the abuse, said they felt an apology was warranted and “long overdue”.

‘It haunts us all’

One said: “It haunts us all – we will never get over it – she was complicit and knew what was going on.

“To this day, I sleep with a light on – I still remember how dark it was when I was locked in that attic.”

The sisters all went to live with foster parents Cowan and Sinclair in the late 1970s to early 1980s.

In 2022, Sinclair was jailed for the rape and assaults involving the same girls.

Cruel treatment of children

Cowan was convicted of cruel and unnatural treatment of the girls – we have named them A, B, C and D to keep their anonymity.

Victims A, B, and C told the trial how Cowan failed to protect them from non-sexual abuse by Sinclair.

His sick behaviour went unpunished for decades, despite the victims reporting him to the police in the 1990s.

Victim C was aged between 11 and 13 when she was abused and neglected by the couple from August 1977 to February 1980.

She said she was left with mental scars from her mistreatment.

“Throughout life and even now, I can’t be around people under the influence of alcohol,” she told the court.

‘Absolute terror’

And Victim D, who was at Cowan’s home during the same time period as Victim C, described being with the couple as “hell”.

She said: “Three years of absolute terror. It shaped my life and it still does.”

Throughout her trial, Cowan maintained that any crimes she was accused of were committed by Sinclair.

Giving evidence, she claimed she had no idea what Sinclair was doing to children in their shared home and added that his crimes were committed when she was not present.

The children were all told to call Cowan and Sinclair by nicknames Tootie and Dodo – and only recently found out their abusive foster mother’s real name when seeing it in court papers.

Stood up to Sinclair’s abuse

Victim A spoke outside court and said she remembered becoming more aware of Sinclair’s abusive pattern as she reached adolescence.

She said: “Tootie would go out to the bingo or whatever – then he would go and prepare himself in the toilet.

“He’d be getting himself ready – to make sure we didn’t get pregnant.

“This one time, I was ironing – and he came up and grappled the iron out of my hand, trying to get my upstairs – but I just said ‘no!’.

“Two of us got moved on to a children’s home shortly after that.

“I read later in my social work report that it was because Tootie thought I was becoming a threat to their marriage.

“She absolutely must have known what he was doing.”

No training given for foster parents

Speaking on Cowan’s behalf, Jordanna Blockley said her client had been young when she first became a foster parent and had received no training.

She told the court: “There was very little help from social work, and she was living with a violent and conniving husband.

“She has had nothing as much as a road traffic offence since then and has lived a normal life – in all respects she is an ordinary woman.

“A conviction after four decades is in itself punitive – the community has now seen her crimes.”

She asked the court to give Cowan a community-based disposal.

‘You failed to protect them’

Sheriff Craig Findlater explained the sexual offences were all committed by Sinclair and him alone and Cowan was not on trial for those.

He said “thankfully” this type of charge of cruel and unnatural treatment is rare, adding: “You forced them to stand outside in soiled underwear on their heads.

“You had a duty of care, and you did not protect the children – which is what you should have done as their foster mother.

“The girls gave evidence of having insufficient food, dirty clothing, and in incidents of bed wetting and you failed to provide clean sheets of clothes.

“You used derogatory names, linked to bed-wetting.

“The jury made significant deletions – so of the worst offending was removed.”

Sheriff Findlater spoke of the victim impact statements submitted and said they all mentioned having trust issues and anxiety.

“Each spoke eloquently of the impact upon them and how it has prevented them from doing things in their lives that they would have done otherwise,” he said.

“By far the worst of the abuse was carried out by John Sinclair – but you failed to protect them.”

Low risk of reoffending

Making mention of Cowan’s background report, he said her risk level had been scored at zero.

Sheriff Findlater continued: “The sentencing before me is not an easy one – the criminal failing by you impacted these four sisters. They had a terrible experience under your care.”

The sheriff said he was taking into account Cowan’s age and how she had lived her life after the offence.

Cowan was placed under a probation order for 12 months in which she will have to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work. This was a direct alternative to custody.

Held accountable decades on

Alison McKenzie, Procurator Fiscal for Grampian, Highlands and Islands, said: “Ella Cowan owed a duty of care towards these vulnerable children as their foster carer. She should have nurtured and protected them.

“Instead, she subjected them to neglect, bullying, humiliation and punishments while failing to intervene when her ex-husband abused three of them.

“While this offending took place over four decades ago, Cowan has now been held accountable following this prosecution, which wouldn’t have been possible without the assistance of the victims reporting their experiences.

“Scotland’s prosecutors are committed to robustly prosecuting non-recent allegations of abuse involving children.

“I would urge anyone who has experienced similar offending to come forward and report it, regardless of how long ago the offences took place.”