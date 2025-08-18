Pair in court accused of Jasmine Terrace attempted murder

Two people have appeared in court accused of attempted murder after an incident at flats in Aberdeen.

A 39-year-old man, who has not been named, was taken to hospital after being found with serious injuries in Jasmine Terrace on Saturday afternoon.

Police sealed off the scene, and as a result of their inquiries, a man and woman were arrested and charged.

Fiona Harris, 49, and Bruce Lawson, 51, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this afternoon facing a number of allegations.

Both are accused of attempted murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Scene of alleged attack sealed off

They also faced a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

No plea was tendered for Harris or Lawson, who are both from Aberdeen.

Lawson was remanded in custody and will reappear in court within the next eight days.

Harris was granted bail and will reappear in court on an as-yet-undisclosed date.

The injured man remains in hospital, with his condition described as “stable”.

The east side of Jasmine Terrace was completely taped off following the disturbance, with officers patrolling the area.