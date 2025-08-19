Aberdeen man jailed after he asked Tinder match for nudes…of her baby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man jailed after he asked Tinder match for nudes…of her baby

Greg Davidson, 27, made the sickening request along with a winking face emoji, telling the horrified mum: "It's kinda hot".

By Joanne Warnock
Greg Davidson was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Greg Davidson was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

An Aberdeen paedophile has been jailed after he made a sickening request of his Tinder match – nudes of her four-month-old daughter.

Greg Davidson, 27, accompanied his disturbing message with a winking emoji and told the horrified mum: “It’s kinda hot”.

Unsurprisingly, the mum did not send him the images and instead contacted police, and a subsequent search of Davidson’s mobile phone found child abuse material.

Davidson appeared to faint as he was sentenced to 16 months behind bars by Sheriff Ian Wallace.

Sick requests to mum

Fiscal Callum Gordon told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Davidson had been messaging the woman in November 2022 and they exchanged consensual photos and videos.

However, the chat turned sinister when Davidson began enquiring about the woman’s baby, asking how old she was and if she had “any images she was willing to share”.

The woman asked what he was referring to, and Davidson replied: “You know” along with a winking face emoji.

Mr Gordon said: “The complainer sent seven images of her fully dressed daughter and the accused replied, asking for more images of the baby wearing fewer clothes.

“The complainer was concerned, however and thought the accused perhaps had meant to ask for intimate images of herself rather than the baby.

“When asked to clarify, he confirmed it was photos of the baby with fewer clothes that he wanted.

“When asked why, [he] responded ‘it’s kinda hot x’.”

Court Picture shows; Greg Davidson. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Jamie Ross/DCT Media Date; 07/07/2025

Paedophile refused to let police search phone

The woman, feeling “disgusted and scared” at the request, took screenshots of the conversations and reported the matter to the police, Mr Gordon said.

The court heard that police searched Davidson’s Forbes Street address a few months later and seized a mobile phone.

Davidson refused to tell polid3 the password, but on it they found images and videos of girls as young as six engaged in sexual activity with adult males.

Four accessible images and six videos with a total running time of just under four minutes were found and classified as the most serious category of child abuse material.

‘The deep and dark world of Tinder’

Davidson pled guilty to repeatedly sending messages requesting images of a child in various states of undress and possessing of indecent images of children.

Speaking on his behalf, Gregor Kelly said his client has a previous conviction of domestic abuse.

He said: “It related to a previous girlfriend, who he had locked in his flat and refused to let her leave until they had a full discussion about their relationship.

“That was in 2021.

“My client was still under 25 at the time of this offence and was clearly bored and impressionable.

“He got into the deep and dark world of Tinder, then chat rooms.

“He had gone down this sad and lonely channel where he then accessed this material.”

Sex offender faints during sentencing

Mr Kelly said Davidson had been “soul-searching” and was working on reducing his risk of reoffending.

However, Sheriff Ian Wallace told Davidson the court took a very disapproving view of such behaviour and told him only a custodial sentence would be appropriate.

The sheriff added: “This was a very serious combination of offences.

“You asked for images of a child from her mother and were also found to be in possession of children engaged in sexual activity.”

He jailed Davidson for 16 months and imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years.

Davidson was also made subject to the Sex Offenders Notification Requirements for five years.

In the dock, Davidson appeared unsteady on his feet as he was handcuffed to one of the security guards.

As he was led away from court, fell to the ground as if fainting.

 

 