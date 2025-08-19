Aberdeen man jailed after he asked Tinder match for nudes…of her baby

An Aberdeen paedophile has been jailed after he made a sickening request of his Tinder match – nudes of her four-month-old daughter.

Greg Davidson, 27, accompanied his disturbing message with a winking emoji and told the horrified mum: “It’s kinda hot”.

Unsurprisingly, the mum did not send him the images and instead contacted police, and a subsequent search of Davidson’s mobile phone found child abuse material.

Davidson appeared to faint as he was sentenced to 16 months behind bars by Sheriff Ian Wallace.

Sick requests to mum

Fiscal Callum Gordon told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Davidson had been messaging the woman in November 2022 and they exchanged consensual photos and videos.

However, the chat turned sinister when Davidson began enquiring about the woman’s baby, asking how old she was and if she had “any images she was willing to share”.

The woman asked what he was referring to, and Davidson replied: “You know” along with a winking face emoji.

Mr Gordon said: “The complainer sent seven images of her fully dressed daughter and the accused replied, asking for more images of the baby wearing fewer clothes.

“The complainer was concerned, however and thought the accused perhaps had meant to ask for intimate images of herself rather than the baby.

“When asked to clarify, he confirmed it was photos of the baby with fewer clothes that he wanted.

“When asked why, [he] responded ‘it’s kinda hot x’.”

Paedophile refused to let police search phone

The woman, feeling “disgusted and scared” at the request, took screenshots of the conversations and reported the matter to the police, Mr Gordon said.

The court heard that police searched Davidson’s Forbes Street address a few months later and seized a mobile phone.

Davidson refused to tell polid3 the password, but on it they found images and videos of girls as young as six engaged in sexual activity with adult males.

Four accessible images and six videos with a total running time of just under four minutes were found and classified as the most serious category of child abuse material.

‘The deep and dark world of Tinder’

Davidson pled guilty to repeatedly sending messages requesting images of a child in various states of undress and possessing of indecent images of children.

Speaking on his behalf, Gregor Kelly said his client has a previous conviction of domestic abuse.

He said: “It related to a previous girlfriend, who he had locked in his flat and refused to let her leave until they had a full discussion about their relationship.

“That was in 2021.

“My client was still under 25 at the time of this offence and was clearly bored and impressionable.

“He got into the deep and dark world of Tinder, then chat rooms.

“He had gone down this sad and lonely channel where he then accessed this material.”

Sex offender faints during sentencing

Mr Kelly said Davidson had been “soul-searching” and was working on reducing his risk of reoffending.

However, Sheriff Ian Wallace told Davidson the court took a very disapproving view of such behaviour and told him only a custodial sentence would be appropriate.

The sheriff added: “This was a very serious combination of offences.

“You asked for images of a child from her mother and were also found to be in possession of children engaged in sexual activity.”

He jailed Davidson for 16 months and imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years.

Davidson was also made subject to the Sex Offenders Notification Requirements for five years.

In the dock, Davidson appeared unsteady on his feet as he was handcuffed to one of the security guards.

As he was led away from court, fell to the ground as if fainting.